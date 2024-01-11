Newsnews
News

FlutterFlow Secures $25.5 Million In Series A Funding For Low-Code Mobile App Development Platform

Written by: Minne Warner | Published: 12 January 2024
flutterflow-secures-25-5-million-in-series-a-funding-for-low-code-mobile-app-development-platform
News

Low-code development platforms have been gaining significant traction in recent years, offering the promise of streamlining the typically lengthy app development process. According to data from analytics firm GlobalData, there has been a substantial fivefold increase in venture capital funding into low-code development platforms from 2021 to 2022.

Key Takeaway

FlutterFlow, a low-code platform for mobile app developers, has secured $25.5 million in Series A funding to enhance its enterprise capabilities and bolster investments in AI.

FlutterFlow’s Funding Round

Amidst a shift in focus towards AI, particularly generative AI, the demand for low-code development platforms remains strong. FlutterFlow, a startup specializing in low-code platforms for mobile app developers, has recently announced the successful closure of a $25.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI-focused venture fund), Xoogler Ventures, and Y Combinator, among others, valuing the company at approximately $170 million. This funding brings FlutterFlow’s total raised capital to $30 million, which will be utilized to scale its enterprise efforts and make substantial investments in AI, as stated by CEO and co-founder Abel Mengistu.

Addressing the Industry Needs

Abel Mengistu emphasized the significance of delivering high-quality digital experiences, particularly with the substantial increase in online users primarily through mobile devices over the last decade. He highlighted the challenge faced by even large, successful companies in consistently delivering exceptional digital experiences, which FlutterFlow aims to address.

Background and Vision

Co-founded by Abel Mengistu and Alex Greaves in 2020, FlutterFlow is the duo’s second startup venture. Their previous attempt, a restaurant recommendation app, was halted due to the pandemic. Reflecting on their experiences, Mengistu and Greaves recognized the need to simplify app development, leading them to create FlutterFlow, which provides low-code tools for building apps across various platforms, including iOS, Android, and desktop operating systems.

Competitive Edge

FlutterFlow faces competition in the low-code app development platform market, with companies like Appsmith and Builder.ai. However, Mengistu emphasized FlutterFlow’s differentiation through its open development approach, enabling customers to deploy apps without dependencies on its platform, and a fully centralized governance pipeline. Additionally, FlutterFlow has embraced GenAI, introducing an AI-powered code assistant for generating code based on desired functionality descriptions.

Market Position and Growth

FlutterFlow claims to have approximately 10,000 self-service paying customers, serving around 1 million users, and a select number of enterprise customers. The company’s strategy has resulted in minimal burn rate, providing them with several years of runway even with accelerated spending. Mengistu highlighted FlutterFlow’s ability to accelerate timelines and increase productivity, positioning the company to capitalize on the growing demand for efficient app development solutions amidst financial constraints.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

MagicPod Launches English-language Version Of Its No-Code Testing Platform
News

MagicPod Launches English-language Version Of Its No-Code Testing Platform

by Lauri Niemeyer | 31 October 2023
How To Create A Mobile Banking App
FINTECH

How To Create A Mobile Banking App

by Elsi Spalding | 18 November 2023
Zenity Raises $16.5 Million In Series A Funding To Enhance Security For No Code/Low Code Apps
News

Zenity Raises $16.5 Million In Series A Funding To Enhance Security For No Code/Low Code Apps

by Sidonnie Maze | 13 September 2023
How To Download Xcode For Windows
How To

How To Download Xcode For Windows

by Ailene Mandell | 1 October 2023
Husk Power Systems Raises $103 Million For Solar Mini-grids Expansion In Africa
News

Husk Power Systems Raises $103 Million For Solar Mini-grids Expansion In Africa

by Agnola Southworth | 24 October 2023
How To Make A P2P Payment App
FINTECH

How To Make A P2P Payment App

by Latia Marston | 16 November 2023
10 Best Parrot Drone For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Parrot Drone For 2024

by Brenna Joy | 17 October 2023
AMD And KT Back Moreh In $22M Series B Funding Round For AI Software Development
News

AMD And KT Back Moreh In $22M Series B Funding Round For AI Software Development

by Papagena Keys | 26 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Get To Red Sand Desert In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get To Red Sand Desert In Lost Ark

by Minne Warner | 12 January 2024
How To Get Light Of Salvation Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Light Of Salvation Lost Ark

by Minne Warner | 12 January 2024
Maximizing Utility: A Comprehensive Guide On Effectively Using Lanyards
Gadget Usage

Maximizing Utility: A Comprehensive Guide On Effectively Using Lanyards

by Minne Warner | 12 January 2024
Resetting Invoxia GPS Tracker: Simple Steps For Troubleshooting
IoT & Smart Devices

Resetting Invoxia GPS Tracker: Simple Steps For Troubleshooting

by Minne Warner | 12 January 2024
Crafting Fish-themed Lanyards For Fishing Enthusiasts
Gadget Usage

Crafting Fish-themed Lanyards For Fishing Enthusiasts

by Minne Warner | 12 January 2024
Personal Touch: Ideas And Items To Put On Your Lanyards For A Customized Look
Gadget Usage

Personal Touch: Ideas And Items To Put On Your Lanyards For A Customized Look

by Minne Warner | 12 January 2024
Tailoring Length: Adjusting And Shortening Your Lanyards With Ease
Gadget Usage

Tailoring Length: Adjusting And Shortening Your Lanyards With Ease

by Minne Warner | 12 January 2024
Seamless Setup: Step-by-Step Guide On Configuring Your GPS Tracker
IoT & Smart Devices

Seamless Setup: Step-by-Step Guide On Configuring Your GPS Tracker

by Minne Warner | 12 January 2024