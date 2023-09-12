Zenity Raises $16.5 Million In Series A Funding To Enhance Security For No Code/Low Code Apps

Zenity, an Israeli startup, has secured $16.5 million in a Series A investment round to further develop its solution for ensuring the security of no code/low code applications. The company aims to address the potential risks associated with non-technical end users who may lack knowledge about security and governance in app development.

Key Takeaway Israeli startup Zenity has secured 6.5 million in Series A funding to enhance security for no code/low code applications.

Zenity’s solution offers visibility to security teams and ensures that applications developed by non-technical users meet security requirements.

The company’s platform integrates with no code/low code tools, scans for vulnerabilities, and provides centralized dashboards for security teams.

Funding was led by Intel Capital, with participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures and UpWest, as well as new investors Gefen Capital and B5.

Addressing Security Challenges in No Code/Low Code Development

The rise in popularity of low code and no code tools has enabled businesses to develop apps and workflows quickly and easily. However, the downside is that non-technical users may create applications without considering security best practices. Zenity’s co-founders, Ben Kliger and Michael Bargury, recognized this challenge and set out to provide a solution.

Zenity’s goal is to provide security teams within organizations with greater visibility into the security posture of these applications, without hindering the capabilities of the users building them. Bargury emphasizes that securing an app, regardless of whether it was built by a professional developer or a business user, requires similar considerations. However, there has been a lack of adequate tooling for the latter.

Enabling Security for Business Users

Zenity integrates with no code/low code tools through APIs, allowing it to extract metadata and other information about the applications being created. It then scans for security vulnerabilities and notifies security teams via a centralized dashboard when issues such as exposed data or mishandled user identities are detected.

Based on the organization’s approach and requirements, the security teams can address these problems by either fixing them directly, using them as teaching opportunities for the citizen developers, or sending them back to the developers for resolution. This approach seamlessly integrates security into the app development process, ensuring that security risks are mitigated.

Expansion and Funding

Founded in 2021 by Kliger and Bargury, who previously worked together at Microsoft, Zenity has experienced rapid growth. The company, which started with just the two founders, has now grown to a team of 25 professionals. While specific customer numbers have not been disclosed, the product is already available in the market.

Zenity’s latest funding round, raising $16.5 million, was led by Intel Capital. Existing investors Vertex Ventures and UpWest also participated, along with new investors Gefen Capital and B5. As part of the investment agreement, Yoni Greifman, investment director at Intel Capital, will join Zenity’s board of directors.