Rasa Raises $30M To Enhance Conversational AI For Enterprises

Written by: Sophie Langford | Published: 15 February 2024
Rasa, a startup specializing in developing infrastructure for conversational AI, has successfully secured $30 million in Series C funding. This funding round was co-led by StepStone Group and PayPal Ventures, with participation from existing investors such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Accel, and Basis Set Ventures. The company, which was founded in 2016, has experienced significant growth, having reportedly doubled its annual recurring revenue in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Key Takeaway

Rasa, a leading player in the conversational AI space, has raised $30 million in Series C funding to further develop its infrastructure for creating robust generative conversational AI assistants for large enterprises.

Empowering Developers with Conversational AI

Rasa’s primary focus is to empower developers at large enterprises to build robust generative conversational AI assistants. The company’s infrastructure, known as CALM (Conversational AI with Language Models), along with a low-code user interface, aims to create more personalized and meaningful interactions for users. This technology has attracted a diverse range of clients, particularly in the financial services and telecom sectors, including major global banks like American Express and Deutsche Telekom.

Challenging the Status Quo

Since its inception, Rasa has been vocal about challenging established ideas regarding the development of chatbots. The company’s co-founder and CTO, Alan Nichol, emphasized the importance of leveraging the full power of language models to understand user language in a nuanced way, while retaining control over the conversation flow and content.

Unique Approach to Conversational AI

Rasa distinguishes itself by focusing on enabling businesses to leverage the full power of language models to understand user language without exposing themselves to potential risks such as inaccurate responses. By doing so, Rasa aims to ensure that the conversational AI developed using its infrastructure does not feel like branded bots, offering a more authentic and engaging experience for users.

With the latest funding, Rasa is poised to further enhance its infrastructure and expand its capabilities in the rapidly evolving conversational AI landscape, catering to the increasing demand for personalized and effective customer interactions.

