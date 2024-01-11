US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Begin Trading, Circle Files For IPO, And India Continues Crypto Pullback

This week has been a whirlwind in the world of cryptocurrency, with significant developments in the US spot bitcoin ETFs, Circle’s confidential filing for an IPO, and India’s ongoing crypto pullback. Let’s dive into the latest news and what it means for the crypto space.

Key Takeaway The approval and commencement of trading for US spot bitcoin ETFs mark a significant milestone in the crypto industry, signaling growing institutional and market demand for regulated bitcoin exposure. Circle’s confidential IPO filing and India’s crypto pullback further highlight the dynamic regulatory landscape shaping the future of cryptocurrencies.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Approval and Trading

SEC’s Approval: The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first spot bitcoin ETF applications for 11 issuers, marking a significant milestone in the crypto industry.

Trading Commences: Thursday morning saw the commencement of trading for the spot bitcoin ETFs, with approximately $2 billion in total trading volume, signaling strong market demand.

Market Expectations: Industry experts anticipate substantial inflows, with Valkyrie’s co-founder projecting $10 billion in inflows for spot bitcoin ETFs by the end of the year.

Circle’s Confidential IPO Filing

Crypto enthusiasts were taken by surprise when Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, filed confidentially for an IPO. This move has sparked curiosity and speculation about the potential impact on the crypto market.

India’s Crypto Pullback

Meanwhile, India’s stance on cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, as Apple removed several crypto apps, including Binance and Kraken, from its India App Store. This development underscores the ongoing regulatory challenges facing the crypto industry in India.