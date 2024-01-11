Newsnews
News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Begin Trading, Circle Files For IPO, And India Continues Crypto Pullback

Written by: Ashil Cassidy | Published: 12 January 2024
us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-begin-trading-circle-files-for-ipo-and-india-continues-crypto-pullback
News

This week has been a whirlwind in the world of cryptocurrency, with significant developments in the US spot bitcoin ETFs, Circle’s confidential filing for an IPO, and India’s ongoing crypto pullback. Let’s dive into the latest news and what it means for the crypto space.

Key Takeaway

The approval and commencement of trading for US spot bitcoin ETFs mark a significant milestone in the crypto industry, signaling growing institutional and market demand for regulated bitcoin exposure. Circle’s confidential IPO filing and India’s crypto pullback further highlight the dynamic regulatory landscape shaping the future of cryptocurrencies.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Approval and Trading

  • SEC’s Approval: The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first spot bitcoin ETF applications for 11 issuers, marking a significant milestone in the crypto industry.
  • Trading Commences: Thursday morning saw the commencement of trading for the spot bitcoin ETFs, with approximately $2 billion in total trading volume, signaling strong market demand.
  • Market Expectations: Industry experts anticipate substantial inflows, with Valkyrie’s co-founder projecting $10 billion in inflows for spot bitcoin ETFs by the end of the year.

Circle’s Confidential IPO Filing

Crypto enthusiasts were taken by surprise when Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, filed confidentially for an IPO. This move has sparked curiosity and speculation about the potential impact on the crypto market.

India’s Crypto Pullback

Meanwhile, India’s stance on cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, as Apple removed several crypto apps, including Binance and Kraken, from its India App Store. This development underscores the ongoing regulatory challenges facing the crypto industry in India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

A Game-Changing Ruling: Grayscale Wins Lawsuit, Clearing Path For Bitcoin Spot ETF
News

A Game-Changing Ruling: Grayscale Wins Lawsuit, Clearing Path For Bitcoin Spot ETF

by Robbin Ceja | 30 August 2023
Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable
News

Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable

by Gabbie Fulford | 1 September 2023
SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation
News

SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation

by Bidget Ohara | 27 October 2023
What Is Crypto Investments
FINTECH

What Is Crypto Investments

by Evangeline Pendleton | 11 November 2023
Great Hope For Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval In 2024, According To Bitwise’s General Counsel
News

Great Hope For Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval In 2024, According To Bitwise’s General Counsel

by Lura Andrus | 21 October 2023
ARM’s IPO Targets $51B Valuation, Won’t Resurrect Private-Market Liquidity
News

ARM’s IPO Targets $51B Valuation, Won’t Resurrect Private-Market Liquidity

by Beverly Tompkins | 6 September 2023
Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights
FINTECH

Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights

by Robotloginadm | 8 April 2022
Grayscale’s Lawsuit Victory Against SEC Paves The Way For Bitcoin Spot ETF
News

Grayscale’s Lawsuit Victory Against SEC Paves The Way For Bitcoin Spot ETF

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Get To Red Sand Desert In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get To Red Sand Desert In Lost Ark

by Ashil Cassidy | 12 January 2024
How To Get Light Of Salvation Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Light Of Salvation Lost Ark

by Ashil Cassidy | 12 January 2024
Maximizing Utility: A Comprehensive Guide On Effectively Using Lanyards
Gadget Usage

Maximizing Utility: A Comprehensive Guide On Effectively Using Lanyards

by Ashil Cassidy | 12 January 2024
Resetting Invoxia GPS Tracker: Simple Steps For Troubleshooting
IoT & Smart Devices

Resetting Invoxia GPS Tracker: Simple Steps For Troubleshooting

by Ashil Cassidy | 12 January 2024
Crafting Fish-themed Lanyards For Fishing Enthusiasts
Gadget Usage

Crafting Fish-themed Lanyards For Fishing Enthusiasts

by Ashil Cassidy | 12 January 2024
Personal Touch: Ideas And Items To Put On Your Lanyards For A Customized Look
Gadget Usage

Personal Touch: Ideas And Items To Put On Your Lanyards For A Customized Look

by Ashil Cassidy | 12 January 2024
Tailoring Length: Adjusting And Shortening Your Lanyards With Ease
Gadget Usage

Tailoring Length: Adjusting And Shortening Your Lanyards With Ease

by Ashil Cassidy | 12 January 2024
Seamless Setup: Step-by-Step Guide On Configuring Your GPS Tracker
IoT & Smart Devices

Seamless Setup: Step-by-Step Guide On Configuring Your GPS Tracker

by Ashil Cassidy | 12 January 2024