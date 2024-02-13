Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge, Bitwise Asset Management Predicts Continued Growth

The price of bitcoin reached $50,000 today, marking a significant milestone following the approval of 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The surge in demand for these ETFs has surpassed initial predictions, with assets under management totaling approximately $28.35 billion and a market cap of $39.8 billion, as reported by Blockworks data. Trading volume over 24 hours amounted to $1.38 billion.

Key Takeaway The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs has led to a surge in demand and trading volumes, surpassing initial predictions. Bitwise Asset Management predicts continued growth and emphasizes the significance of bitcoin in the global market.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Leaders

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust leads the pack with $20.27 billion, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust at $3.31 billion and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust at $2.75 billion.

Insights from Bitwise Asset Management

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, expressed surprise at the sustained inflows and volumes, stating that they exceeded his initial expectations. He emphasized the positive inflows in 18 of the first 19 days, indicating strong market performance. Hougan’s optimism regarding bitcoin’s future price and global significance has been bolstered by these developments.

Despite the challenges faced, Bitwise’s Bitwise Bitcoin ETP has emerged as the fourth-largest spot bitcoin ETF by market cap. Hougan highlighted the extensive preparations, including over 20,000 meetings with financial advisors, leading up to the anticipated approval. He expressed confidence in the sustainability of ETFs from an economic perspective, emphasizing the competitive fee structure of Bitwise’s fund.

Future Outlook and Expansion

Hougan anticipates a further rise in demand as more national account platforms come online and interest from large institutions grows. He envisions spot bitcoin ETFs setting records and holding the title for the “biggest ETF launch of all time.” Looking ahead, Bitwise is considering the possibility of introducing other products, including Ethereum spot ETFs, as the industry enters the ETF era of crypto.