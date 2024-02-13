Newsnews
News

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge, Bitwise Asset Management Predicts Continued Growth

Written by: Susy Sirois | Published: 13 February 2024
spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes-surge-bitwise-asset-management-predicts-continued-growth
News

The price of bitcoin reached $50,000 today, marking a significant milestone following the approval of 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The surge in demand for these ETFs has surpassed initial predictions, with assets under management totaling approximately $28.35 billion and a market cap of $39.8 billion, as reported by Blockworks data. Trading volume over 24 hours amounted to $1.38 billion.

Key Takeaway

The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs has led to a surge in demand and trading volumes, surpassing initial predictions. Bitwise Asset Management predicts continued growth and emphasizes the significance of bitcoin in the global market.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Leaders

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust leads the pack with $20.27 billion, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust at $3.31 billion and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust at $2.75 billion.

Insights from Bitwise Asset Management

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, expressed surprise at the sustained inflows and volumes, stating that they exceeded his initial expectations. He emphasized the positive inflows in 18 of the first 19 days, indicating strong market performance. Hougan’s optimism regarding bitcoin’s future price and global significance has been bolstered by these developments.

Despite the challenges faced, Bitwise’s Bitwise Bitcoin ETP has emerged as the fourth-largest spot bitcoin ETF by market cap. Hougan highlighted the extensive preparations, including over 20,000 meetings with financial advisors, leading up to the anticipated approval. He expressed confidence in the sustainability of ETFs from an economic perspective, emphasizing the competitive fee structure of Bitwise’s fund.

Future Outlook and Expansion

Hougan anticipates a further rise in demand as more national account platforms come online and interest from large institutions grows. He envisions spot bitcoin ETFs setting records and holding the title for the “biggest ETF launch of all time.” Looking ahead, Bitwise is considering the possibility of introducing other products, including Ethereum spot ETFs, as the industry enters the ETF era of crypto.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Great Hope For Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval In 2024, According To Bitwise’s General Counsel
News

Great Hope For Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval In 2024, According To Bitwise’s General Counsel

by Lura Andrus | 21 October 2023
10 Predictions On The Future Of Cryptocurrency
FINTECH

10 Predictions On The Future Of Cryptocurrency

by Felix | 3 September 2019
SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation
News

SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation

by Bidget Ohara | 27 October 2023
How High Will Bitcoin Go
FINTECH

How High Will Bitcoin Go

by Modesty Rhodes | 12 November 2023
Bitcoin Surpasses $34,500: Is The Surge Sustainable?
News

Bitcoin Surpasses $34,500: Is The Surge Sustainable?

by Jody Simmons | 26 October 2023
How Low Will Bitcoin Go
FINTECH

How Low Will Bitcoin Go

by Katti Peter | 12 November 2023
How Much Is Gold Trading At Today
FINTECH

How Much Is Gold Trading At Today

by Donnie Lopes | 12 November 2023
What Drives Bitcoin Price
FINTECH

What Drives Bitcoin Price

by Bernie Fraser | 6 November 2023

Recent Stories

US Patent Office: AI Cannot Be Granted Patents, Only Humans Can
News

US Patent Office: AI Cannot Be Granted Patents, Only Humans Can

by Susy Sirois | 13 February 2024
X To Introduce Creator Targeting For Advertisers
News

X To Introduce Creator Targeting For Advertisers

by Susy Sirois | 13 February 2024
Spoutible Alleges Smear Campaign Amid Security Breach Controversy
News

Spoutible Alleges Smear Campaign Amid Security Breach Controversy

by Susy Sirois | 13 February 2024
Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge, Bitwise Asset Management Predicts Continued Growth
News

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge, Bitwise Asset Management Predicts Continued Growth

by Susy Sirois | 13 February 2024
NTSB Orders Dawn Project To Stop Using Its Seal After Anti-Tesla Super Bowl Ad
News

NTSB Orders Dawn Project To Stop Using Its Seal After Anti-Tesla Super Bowl Ad

by Susy Sirois | 13 February 2024
Thousands Of Android Devices Compromised By TheTruthSpy Spyware
News

Thousands Of Android Devices Compromised By TheTruthSpy Spyware

by Susy Sirois | 13 February 2024
How To Emote League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Emote League Of Legends

by Susy Sirois | 13 February 2024
How To Dance In League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Dance In League Of Legends

by Susy Sirois | 13 February 2024