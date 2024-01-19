x-introduces-audio-and-video-calls-for-android-users

Elon Musk’s social network, X, is now offering Android users the ability to make audio and video calls directly from the app. This new feature was announced by an X engineer, Enrique, who confirmed that the update will be available to Android users after they update their app.

Rollout of Calls

In August 2023, CEO Linda Yaccarino first mentioned the introduction of video calls to the platform. The feature was initially made available to iOS users in October. It’s important to note that while any user can receive a call, only paid users have the ability to place a call. This is among the various features limited to paid users on X. However, X recently removed the option for premium users to set an NFT as their profile picture.

Control and Settings

Users have the option to enable or disable calling through the app’s settings. This can be done by navigating to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Direct Messages > Enable audio and video calling. Additionally, users can control who can call them, choosing from options such as people in their address book, people they follow, and verified users. They have the flexibility to select multiple options from these categories.

X’s Ambitious Vision

X is continuing to pursue its goal of becoming an “everything app.” The company recently shared its 2024 vision, which includes plans to launch peer-to-peer payments, new xAI-powered features like “show dissimilar posts,” and additional advertising products for marketers.

Challenges and Controversies

There have been reports of advertisers shifting their focus away from X, opting to invest in platforms such as LinkedIn. This move came after Elon Musk made controversial remarks to advertisers at an event in November 2023.