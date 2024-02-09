Newsnews
Elon Musk’s X Partners With BetMGM To Bring Sports Betting To The Platform

Written by: Ilka Hembree | Published: 10 February 2024
Elon Musk’s X, previously known as Twitter, has recently announced a strategic partnership with BetMGM, a prominent sports betting operator. This collaboration will pave the way for BetMGM to become X’s exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner, offering users access to betting services directly on the platform.

Key Takeaway

Elon Musk’s X has entered into a strategic partnership with BetMGM, marking the platform’s foray into sports betting. The collaboration aims to offer users an immersive experience by integrating betting services directly into the X platform.

Bringing Sports Betting to X

Through this partnership, X users in the U.S. will have the opportunity to explore betting odds for professional football initially, with plans to introduce more sports, including professional and college-level games, in the future. The integration will allow users to seamlessly access BetMGM’s website or app to place their bets, with the potential for further enhancements to streamline the betting experience on X.

X CEO’s Perspective

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the platform’s commitment to bringing sports fans closer to the action. She highlighted the potential for fans to not only engage with their favorite teams but also place bets, further enhancing their overall experience on X.

Expanding X’s Vision

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of X in 2022, the platform has undergone a significant transformation, evolving beyond its traditional role as a social network. With a broader vision of becoming an “everything app,” X now encompasses various features, including creator content, subscriptions, live and recorded video, online shopping, payments, and now, sports betting.

Implications for X’s Growth

The introduction of sports betting on X aligns with the platform’s efforts to diversify its offerings and attract a wider audience. This move comes on the heels of X’s recent surge in popularity, driven by viral moments and high-profile content, further solidifying its position in the competitive landscape.

Revenue Generation and Future Prospects

While specific details about revenue generation from the BetMGM partnership were not disclosed, it is evident that X is exploring new avenues to bolster its financial standing. The integration of sports betting represents a strategic opportunity for X to tap into the passionate sports community and potentially drive additional engagement on the platform.

Outlook for BetMGM

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM, expressed optimism about the partnership, emphasizing the unprecedented opportunity to engage with a dedicated sports audience on X. The collaboration is poised to enhance the platform’s sports-related interactions and expand BetMGM’s reach within this enthusiastic community.

