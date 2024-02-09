Newsnews
News

Investors Backing Startups To Assist Global Cargo Amid Iran-Backed Attacks On Red Sea Ships

Written by: Ivonne Bednar | Published: 10 February 2024
investors-backing-startups-to-assist-global-cargo-amid-iran-backed-attacks-on-red-sea-ships
News

Multiple shocks to global supply chains brought about first by the pandemic and more recently by Iran-backed Houthis targeting cargo ships in Red Sea have shown there’s a need for greater resilience in global shipping. At the same time, the pressure to reduce both costs and carbon footprints continues apace. Quietly, investors are eyeing up tech platforms for ports and cargo ships, which could prove to be a very savvy investment.

Key Takeaway

Investors are increasingly supporting startups focused on improving efficiency and sustainability in global shipping, in response to the need for greater resilience and reduced environmental impact.

Portchain Raises $5 Million ‘Seed+’ Funding Round

Portchain, a Danish startup, has raised a $5 million ‘Seed+’ funding round from Angular Ventures, MK Ventures, and several former shipping executives. The startup acts as a ‘neutral exchange’ for cargo ships and ports, facilitating constant communication between a cargo ship and a port to ensure efficient docking and reduce fuel consumption and costs.

Addressing Inefficiencies in Global Shipping

Portchain’s CEO Niels Kristiansen highlighted the inefficiencies in current systems, where carriers and terminals operate in different ways, leading to communication challenges and manual planning processes. Portchain’s solution allows ship captains to adjust their speed to dock at the right time, reducing the need for manual updates and potentially saving up to 14% in CO2 emissions.

Competition and Expansion in the Industry

Portchain faces competition from other players such as PortXChange, Heyport, and Awake.ai, each offering innovative solutions to improve efficiency in global shipping. With strategic partnerships and government funding, these startups are poised to make significant contributions to the industry.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The Struggle Continues: Global Venture Capital Market In Decline
News

The Struggle Continues: Global Venture Capital Market In Decline

by Glen Brooker | 5 October 2023
Rick Fox’s Concrete Startup Aims To Subsidize Homeownership With Carbon Credits
News

Rick Fox’s Concrete Startup Aims To Subsidize Homeownership With Carbon Credits

by Brenna Sauter | 27 September 2023
Asia: The Promising Haven Amid The Crypto Winter
News

Asia: The Promising Haven Amid The Crypto Winter

by Daryn Arndt | 16 October 2023
500 Global Completes $143M Funding Round For Southeast Asia Startups
News

500 Global Completes $143M Funding Round For Southeast Asia Startups

by Charity Freed | 7 September 2023
Israel’s Startup Ecosystem: Coping With Challenges Amidst Conflict
News

Israel’s Startup Ecosystem: Coping With Challenges Amidst Conflict

by Andriette Won | 14 October 2023
Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips
News

Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips

by Denna Cowley | 12 September 2023
Ultimate Guide to No Man’s Sky Tips & Cheats for PS4, Xbox, & PC
GAMING

Ultimate Guide to No Man’s Sky Tips & Cheats for PS4, Xbox, & PC

by Joseph | 19 September 2019
When Was Trading Invented
FINTECH

When Was Trading Invented

by Alexis Strader | 15 November 2023

Recent Stories

Elon Musk’s X Partners With BetMGM To Bring Sports Betting To The Platform
News

Elon Musk’s X Partners With BetMGM To Bring Sports Betting To The Platform

by Ivonne Bednar | 10 February 2024
Adam Neumann’s Bid For WeWork’s Scraps
News

Adam Neumann’s Bid For WeWork’s Scraps

by Ivonne Bednar | 10 February 2024
Investors Backing Startups To Assist Global Cargo Amid Iran-Backed Attacks On Red Sea Ships
News

Investors Backing Startups To Assist Global Cargo Amid Iran-Backed Attacks On Red Sea Ships

by Ivonne Bednar | 10 February 2024
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Receives FDA Approval For Sleep Apnea Detection
News

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Receives FDA Approval For Sleep Apnea Detection

by Ivonne Bednar | 10 February 2024
Social Networks Tighten Data Access, Impacting Third-Party Developers
News

Social Networks Tighten Data Access, Impacting Third-Party Developers

by Ivonne Bednar | 10 February 2024
Instagram And Threads To Stop Proactively Recommending Political Content
News

Instagram And Threads To Stop Proactively Recommending Political Content

by Ivonne Bednar | 10 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: A Game Changer For Business
News

Apple Vision Pro: A Game Changer For Business

by Ivonne Bednar | 10 February 2024
Fisker Ocean Owners Report Sudden Power Loss And Brake Problems
News

Fisker Ocean Owners Report Sudden Power Loss And Brake Problems

by Ivonne Bednar | 10 February 2024