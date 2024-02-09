Newsnews
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Receives FDA Approval For Sleep Apnea Detection

Written by: Lezlie Boles | Published: 10 February 2024
Samsung has just announced that its Galaxy Watch line has received FDA approval for sleep apnea detection, marking a significant milestone for the smartwatch category. This approval underscores the increasing focus on health and fitness features in wearable technology, with the industry continuously striving to introduce innovative functionalities.

Key Takeaway

Samsung’s FDA approval for sleep apnea detection in the Galaxy Watch highlights the increasing focus on health-related features in wearable technology, addressing the need for innovative solutions in monitoring and managing prevalent health conditions.

The Significance of FDA Approval

The FDA approval for sleep apnea detection is a major development in the smartwatch industry, as it opens up new possibilities for health monitoring beyond the conventional features like heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen detection. This approval paves the way for potential advancements in non-invasive glucose monitoring, which could greatly benefit individuals living with diabetes.

Understanding the Impact of Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a prevalent health issue, with approximately 39 million Americans and 936 million individuals globally affected by this condition. Shockingly, a large percentage of those affected remain undiagnosed, with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine estimating that up to 80% of individuals with OSA are unaware of their condition.

Health Implications of OSA

OSA, the more common form of sleep apnea, involves the obstruction of the upper airway during sleep, leading to breathing difficulties. This condition can significantly increase the risk of developing various health problems such as type 2 diabetes, heart and kidney failure, high blood pressure, and stroke.

Utilizing the Sleep Apnea Feature

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch will offer users over the age of 22 the ability to detect signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea over a two-night monitoring period. This feature is designed to help individuals who have not been diagnosed with sleep apnea to identify potential symptoms of the condition, which is often left untreated due to lack of awareness.

