EU Launches DSA Probe Into Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content Risks

It’s official! The European Union has announced the commencement of a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The investigation will focus on various aspects including risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency, and data access for researchers.

Formal DSA Investigation

The European Commission has officially opened a “formal proceeding” to investigate whether X may have breached DSA rules. This includes risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency, and data access for researchers. The investigation is not directly linked to a previous complaint by privacy rights group, noyb, but it follows the Commission’s earlier requests for information regarding X’s response to information risks related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Areas of Focus

The EU’s investigation will focus on several key areas and issues, including:

Compliance with DSA obligations related to countering the dissemination of illegal content in the EU

The effectiveness of measures taken by X to combat info manipulation

Transparency requirements

Suspected deceptive design elements in X’s user interface

Potential Sanctions

If proven, these failures could constitute infringements of the DSA. The Commission is responsible for enforcing the DSA on larger platforms such as X, and confirmed breaches can face major sanctions, including fines of up to 6% of global annual turnover. The EU can also apply interim measures where there’s a risk of serious harm for users.

Response from X

Responding to the EU probe, X’s Joe Benarroch emphasized the company’s commitment to complying with the Digital Services Act and cooperating with the regulatory process. X aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for all users while protecting freedom of expression.

Implications

The Commission’s official scrutiny of X could have real-world implications for how the platform operates. The investigation may also test Musk’s mettle for what could be an expensive head-on clash with EU regulators.