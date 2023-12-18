Newsnews
News

EU Launches DSA Probe Into Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content Risks

Written by: Sherilyn Deangelo | Published: 18 December 2023
eu-launches-dsa-probe-into-elon-musks-x-over-illegal-content-risks
News

It’s official! The European Union has announced the commencement of a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The investigation will focus on various aspects including risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency, and data access for researchers.

Key Takeaway

The European Union has initiated a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X under the Digital Services Act, focusing on various aspects including risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency, and data access for researchers.

Formal DSA Investigation

The European Commission has officially opened a “formal proceeding” to investigate whether X may have breached DSA rules. This includes risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency, and data access for researchers. The investigation is not directly linked to a previous complaint by privacy rights group, noyb, but it follows the Commission’s earlier requests for information regarding X’s response to information risks related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Areas of Focus

The EU’s investigation will focus on several key areas and issues, including:

  • Compliance with DSA obligations related to countering the dissemination of illegal content in the EU
  • The effectiveness of measures taken by X to combat info manipulation
  • Transparency requirements
  • Suspected deceptive design elements in X’s user interface

Potential Sanctions

If proven, these failures could constitute infringements of the DSA. The Commission is responsible for enforcing the DSA on larger platforms such as X, and confirmed breaches can face major sanctions, including fines of up to 6% of global annual turnover. The EU can also apply interim measures where there’s a risk of serious harm for users.

Response from X

Responding to the EU probe, X’s Joe Benarroch emphasized the company’s commitment to complying with the Digital Services Act and cooperating with the regulatory process. X aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for all users while protecting freedom of expression.

Implications

The Commission’s official scrutiny of X could have real-world implications for how the platform operates. The investigation may also test Musk’s mettle for what could be an expensive head-on clash with EU regulators.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

EU Launches Investigation Into X Over Alleged Disinformation
News

EU Launches Investigation Into X Over Alleged Disinformation

by Eleni Bonnell | 13 October 2023
EU Issues Urgent Warning To Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content And Disinformation After Hamas Attacks
News

EU Issues Urgent Warning To Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content And Disinformation After Hamas Attacks

by Vita Lark | 11 October 2023
EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War
News

EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive
News

New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive

by Mollee Lambeth | 30 September 2023
EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks
News

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks

by Claudetta Hinojosa | 27 September 2023
Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Gabbie | 4 August 2021
Meta Prioritizes Livestreaming Checks During Israel-Hamas War
News

Meta Prioritizes Livestreaming Checks During Israel-Hamas War

by Lola Saldana | 14 October 2023
Linda Yaccarino Responds To EU: 700 Community Notes, 5K+ Images Shared On Israel-Hamas War, “thousands” Of Pieces Of Content Removed
News

Linda Yaccarino Responds To EU: 700 Community Notes, 5K+ Images Shared On Israel-Hamas War, “thousands” Of Pieces Of Content Removed

by Larissa Marroquin | 12 October 2023

Recent Stories

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets Due To Intense Competition
News

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets Due To Intense Competition

by Sherilyn Deangelo | 18 December 2023
EU Launches DSA Probe Into Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content Risks
News

EU Launches DSA Probe Into Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content Risks

by Sherilyn Deangelo | 18 December 2023
SEC’s New Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules: What Businesses Need To Know
News

SEC’s New Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules: What Businesses Need To Know

by Sherilyn Deangelo | 18 December 2023
Apple Introduces Discount Bundles For App Subscriptions
News

Apple Introduces Discount Bundles For App Subscriptions

by Sherilyn Deangelo | 18 December 2023
MongoDB Investigating Security Incident Impacting Customer Data
News

MongoDB Investigating Security Incident Impacting Customer Data

by Sherilyn Deangelo | 18 December 2023
Adobe And Figma Terminate $20B Acquisition Plans Due To Regulatory Headwinds In Europe
News

Adobe And Figma Terminate $20B Acquisition Plans Due To Regulatory Headwinds In Europe

by Sherilyn Deangelo | 18 December 2023
ServiceNow Enhances Process Mining Capabilities With UltimateSuite Acquisition
News

ServiceNow Enhances Process Mining Capabilities With UltimateSuite Acquisition

by Sherilyn Deangelo | 18 December 2023
May Mobility’s Driverless Microtransit Service Launches In Sun City, Arizona
News

May Mobility’s Driverless Microtransit Service Launches In Sun City, Arizona

by Sherilyn Deangelo | 18 December 2023