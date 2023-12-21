Newsnews
News

Elon Musk’s X Faces Global Outage, Leaving Users Unable To View Tweets

Written by: Eran Man | Published: 21 December 2023
elon-musks-x-faces-global-outage-leaving-users-unable-to-view-tweets
News

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered an outage globally earlier Thursday that lasted for more than an hour. The error, the cause of which remains unknown, prevented users from viewing tweets, according to their complaints. X Pro, formerly known as TweetDeck, also faced the outage.

Key Takeaway

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a global outage, leaving users unable to view tweets for over an hour. The cause of the outage remains unknown, and this incident follows a previous outage in July.

Users Experience Inability to View Tweets

While users were able to take part in Spaces and view notifications on Twitter, tweets had vanished from timelines and profiles, leaving them unable to be seen. DownDetector, a web monitoring tool, reported receiving over 65,000 complaints from users starting roughly 9.10 pm pacific time.

Reliability Issues and Previous Outages

This was not Twitter’s first outage – the abrupt workforce cuts earlier exposed the site to more vulnerabilities and reliability issues. However, the service had been relatively more reliable in recent months up until this incident.

Previous Outage and Explanation by Musk

The last major outage on the platform, which was still called Twitter at that time, occurred in early July. Users encountered “rate limit exceeded” and “cannot retrieve tweets” errors. Musk later explained that these errors were intentionally triggered to stop extensive scraping of data from his platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Why Did Dogecoin Crash?
FINTECH

Why Did Dogecoin Crash?

by Dorette Janis | 31 October 2023
Elon Musk’s Lawsuit Over Hate-Adjacent Ads Confirms Controversial Placement
News

Elon Musk’s Lawsuit Over Hate-Adjacent Ads Confirms Controversial Placement

by Neille Schindler | 21 November 2023
How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own?
FINTECH

How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own?

by Meghan Pierce | 31 October 2023
Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
News

Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

by Leonelle Greaves | 11 October 2023
Elon Musk Shakes Up Twitter With X
News

Elon Musk Shakes Up Twitter With X

by Rhetta Longo | 20 October 2023
Why Did Dogecoin Drop Today
FINTECH

Why Did Dogecoin Drop Today

by Bibby Lees | 31 October 2023
At What Price Did Dogecoin Peak?
FINTECH

At What Price Did Dogecoin Peak?

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 31 October 2023
EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks
News

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks

by Claudetta Hinojosa | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar Via Bluetooth
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar Via Bluetooth

by Eran Man | 21 December 2023
How To Pair An Xfinity Remote To A Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Pair An Xfinity Remote To A Soundbar

by Eran Man | 21 December 2023
How To Connect My Subwoofer To My Samsung Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect My Subwoofer To My Samsung Soundbar

by Eran Man | 21 December 2023
How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Subwoofer Without Remote
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Subwoofer Without Remote

by Eran Man | 21 December 2023
How To Connect A Samsung Soundbar To A Roku TV
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect A Samsung Soundbar To A Roku TV

by Eran Man | 21 December 2023
Where Is Auto Power Link On Samsung Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

Where Is Auto Power Link On Samsung Soundbar

by Eran Man | 21 December 2023
How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Alexa
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Alexa

by Eran Man | 21 December 2023
How To Connect A Soundbar To PS4
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect A Soundbar To PS4

by Eran Man | 21 December 2023