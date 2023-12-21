Newsnews
News

Vestwell Secures $125 Million To Support Workplace Savings Programs

Written by: Keri Bowyer | Published: 21 December 2023
vestwell-secures-125-million-to-support-workplace-savings-programs
News

Vestwell, a company that provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has successfully raised $125 million in a “preempted” funding round. The investment was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and saw participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners, and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest.

Key Takeaway

Vestwell has raised

25 million in a “preempted” round of funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners to support its mission of providing infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs.

Company Background and Funding

Founded in 2016 by CEO Aaron Schumm, Vestwell launched its cloud-native platform in 2017 and has raised a total of $227.5 million in funding with this latest round. The company declined to disclose its valuation, but it has experienced significant growth, achieving a three-year revenue growth of over 1,000% and projecting a further 100% growth in ARR and volume in 2023.

Partnerships and Expansion

Vestwell operates by partnering with financial institutions, state governments, and payroll companies to power workplace savings programs, including retirement, health, and education initiatives. The company’s platform has facilitated the savings of nearly $30 billion in assets over time and is used by over 1 million people working across 300,000 businesses.

As part of its growth strategy, Vestwell will use the new capital to expand its state-savings and other general savings program initiatives, enhance existing products, and develop new offerings. Approximately half of the funds will be allocated towards acquisitions, with the recent acquisition of student loans benefits provider Gradifi from Morgan Stanley being a notable example.

Future Outlook

Vestwell’s public-private partnerships with state governments have been instrumental in providing a personalized savings experience and have positioned the company as the leading partner in powering live state auto-IRA savings programs in the United States. With a workforce of just over 350 employees and plans for further expansion, Vestwell remains committed to its mission of revolutionizing the savings landscape in the US.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Voxel’s Computer Vision Technology Enhances Workplace Safety And Secures $12 Million In Funding
News

Voxel’s Computer Vision Technology Enhances Workplace Safety And Secures $12 Million In Funding

by Luise Durham | 30 August 2023
12 Best RFID Copier For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best RFID Copier For 2023

by Fidela Brammer | 11 October 2023
Why Do You Want To Work For Fidelity Investments
FINTECH

Why Do You Want To Work For Fidelity Investments

by Kania Lubin | 16 November 2023
14 Amazing 3M Worktunes Bluetooth for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing 3M Worktunes Bluetooth for 2023

by Gisele Horn | 28 August 2023
9 Best RFID Tag For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best RFID Tag For 2023

by Nessi Lennon | 11 October 2023
15 Best RFID Writer For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best RFID Writer For 2023

by Maye Peden | 11 October 2023
Sidebar Raises $13.3 Million To Revolutionize Career Development With Small Peer Groups
News

Sidebar Raises $13.3 Million To Revolutionize Career Development With Small Peer Groups

by Terrye Suggs | 19 October 2023
Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All
News

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All

by Junia Budd | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar Via Bluetooth
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar Via Bluetooth

by Keri Bowyer | 21 December 2023
How To Pair An Xfinity Remote To A Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Pair An Xfinity Remote To A Soundbar

by Keri Bowyer | 21 December 2023
How To Connect My Subwoofer To My Samsung Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect My Subwoofer To My Samsung Soundbar

by Keri Bowyer | 21 December 2023
How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Subwoofer Without Remote
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Subwoofer Without Remote

by Keri Bowyer | 21 December 2023
How To Connect A Samsung Soundbar To A Roku TV
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect A Samsung Soundbar To A Roku TV

by Keri Bowyer | 21 December 2023
Where Is Auto Power Link On Samsung Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

Where Is Auto Power Link On Samsung Soundbar

by Keri Bowyer | 21 December 2023
How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Alexa
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Alexa

by Keri Bowyer | 21 December 2023
How To Connect A Soundbar To PS4
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect A Soundbar To PS4

by Keri Bowyer | 21 December 2023