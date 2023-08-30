Voxel’s Computer Vision Technology Enhances Workplace Safety And Secures $12 Million In Funding

In a bid to revolutionize workplace safety, Voxel, a startup leveraging computer vision, has raised $12 million in strategic funding led by global manufacturer Rite-Hite. This funding round also saw participation from returning investors Eclipse Ventures and MTech, bringing Voxel’s total funding since 2020 to $30 million.

A New Approach to Workplace Safety

Unlike other computer vision startups, Voxel has developed technology that seamlessly integrates with existing security cameras. This means companies do not have to invest in new equipment. Voxel’s cutting-edge solution works by identifying potential hazards such as near-miss vehicle collisions, blocked exits, improper ergonomics, and spills, sending real-time alerts to on-site personnel.

The company’s impressive client roster includes renowned companies like Michael’s, Dollar Tree, Clorox, PPG Industries, and Office Depot. Voxel’s success can be attributed to its CEO, Alex Senemar, who previously launched Sherbit, an AI-powered remote health monitoring system for hospitals that was acquired in 2018 by Medopad. Voxel’s co-founders also bring valuable expertise to the table, including CTO Anurag Kanungo, a software engineer at Uber’s self-driving unit, and Harishma Dayanidhi, who developed self-driving car technology at Uber and Aurora.

Highlighting the untapped potential of AI and computer vision in workplace safety, CEO Alex Senemar believes that companies still heavily rely on manual supervision, sporadic checks, and retrospective incident reporting. These methods often overlook near-miss incidents and fail to provide real-time solutions. Voxel aims to change this by automating the process and offering video-based coaching and analytic tools that safety teams can use to implement immediate changes.

Key Takeaway

Voxel’s computer vision technology integrates seamlessly with existing security cameras, allowing companies to enhance workplace safety without investing in new equipment. This innovative solution identifies hazards in real-time, alerting on-site personnel to potential risks. With several Fortune 500 companies already benefiting from Voxel’s technology, the startup’s plans for expansion include entering new industries and deploying predictive analytics to mitigate potential risks.

Voxel’s commitment to safety extends beyond its technology. The company has a strict ethics policy that prohibits the use of facial recognition or identifying individuals in its systems. Facial blurring is also available upon request, and footage is discarded if no safety risks are identified.

After implementing Voxel, Americold, the world’s largest cold-storage company, experienced a remarkable 77% reduction in injuries, resulting in savings of $1.1 million. Voxel successfully identified and addressed risk factors such as speeding forklifts, blind spots, and blocked drivable zones. It also pinpointed behaviors that could lead to injuries, such as improper ergonomics and unsafe lifting postures.

Looking ahead, Voxel plans to expand its presence in industries that have yet to embrace AI for safety purposes. Additionally, the company aims to integrate more predictive analytics to proactively mitigate potential risks and extend its footprint beyond North America.

Rite-Hite CEO Micaela Bomhack expressed her excitement about the impact Voxel’s technology has had on workers and workplaces, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing workplace safety alongside the Voxel team.