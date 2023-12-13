Verve Motion Secures $20M To Expand Its Exosuit Business

Verve Motion, a startup specializing in the development of robotic exosuits to aid workers in physically demanding environments, has successfully raised $20 million in a Series B funding round. The investment was led by Safar Partners, with participation from Cybernetix Ventures, Construct Capital, Pillar VC, OUP, and angel investors, including Okta co-founder Frederic Kerrest.

Key Takeaway Verve Motion secures $20 million in funding to further develop its innovative exosuit technology, aimed at enhancing workplace safety and productivity in physically demanding industries.

Revolutionizing Wearable Robotics

Verve Motion, under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Ignacio Galiana, is at the forefront of introducing a new class of connected wearable technology for the industrial sector. By integrating robotics into functional apparel, the company aims to address the challenges faced by workers in physically intensive roles.

Origins and Mission

Originating from the Harvard-run biodesign lab at the Wyss Institute and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Verve Motion’s technology initially aimed to mitigate fatigue and injury risks for military personnel as part of a DARPA-funded initiative. Recognizing the broader applications beyond combat scenarios, the company shifted its focus to commercialize the technology for industrial, retail, and manufacturing settings.

Customizable and Practical

Verve’s powered exosuit is designed to be customizable to individual workers and tasks, offering a practical alternative to passive, non-powered solutions or bulkier, rigid exoskeleton designs. Equipped with sensors to capture risky movements and productivity metrics, the exosuit aims to reduce the risk of injury, enhance productivity, and minimize fatigue among workers.