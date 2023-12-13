Newsnews
News

Verve Motion Secures $20M To Expand Its Exosuit Business

Written by: Phaedra Kaufman | Published: 13 December 2023
verve-motion-secures-20m-to-expand-its-exosuit-business
News

Verve Motion, a startup specializing in the development of robotic exosuits to aid workers in physically demanding environments, has successfully raised $20 million in a Series B funding round. The investment was led by Safar Partners, with participation from Cybernetix Ventures, Construct Capital, Pillar VC, OUP, and angel investors, including Okta co-founder Frederic Kerrest.

Key Takeaway

Verve Motion secures $20 million in funding to further develop its innovative exosuit technology, aimed at enhancing workplace safety and productivity in physically demanding industries.

Revolutionizing Wearable Robotics

Verve Motion, under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Ignacio Galiana, is at the forefront of introducing a new class of connected wearable technology for the industrial sector. By integrating robotics into functional apparel, the company aims to address the challenges faced by workers in physically intensive roles.

Origins and Mission

Originating from the Harvard-run biodesign lab at the Wyss Institute and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Verve Motion’s technology initially aimed to mitigate fatigue and injury risks for military personnel as part of a DARPA-funded initiative. Recognizing the broader applications beyond combat scenarios, the company shifted its focus to commercialize the technology for industrial, retail, and manufacturing settings.

Customizable and Practical

Verve’s powered exosuit is designed to be customizable to individual workers and tasks, offering a practical alternative to passive, non-powered solutions or bulkier, rigid exoskeleton designs. Equipped with sensors to capture risky movements and productivity metrics, the exosuit aims to reduce the risk of injury, enhance productivity, and minimize fatigue among workers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

8 Amazing Lan Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Lan Router for 2023

by Reiko Knepper | 18 September 2023
8 Best 60 Ft Ethernet Cable for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best 60 Ft Ethernet Cable for 2023

by Donnamarie Ratliff | 24 August 2023
8 Best 60 Foot Ethernet Cable for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best 60 Foot Ethernet Cable for 2023

by Julianne Steele | 24 August 2023
8 Best Bluetooth 5.0 Adapter For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Bluetooth 5.0 Adapter For Pc for 2023

by Fey Thomson | 15 September 2023
12 Best Bluetooth Adapter Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Bluetooth Adapter Pc for 2023

by Imojean Kirkwood | 15 September 2023
10 Amazing Anthem Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Anthem Pc for 2023

by Jackie Pringle | 13 September 2023
12 Amazing Bluetooth Helmet for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Bluetooth Helmet for 2023

by Neilla Schmid | 28 August 2023
8 Best Bluetooth 5.0 Dongle for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Bluetooth 5.0 Dongle for 2023

by Remy Singh | 28 August 2023

Recent Stories

Guardz Raises $18M To Expand AI-Based Security Platform For SMBs
News

Guardz Raises $18M To Expand AI-Based Security Platform For SMBs

by Phaedra Kaufman | 13 December 2023
Kakao Appoints Shina Chung As New CEO Amid Ongoing Crisis
News

Kakao Appoints Shina Chung As New CEO Amid Ongoing Crisis

by Phaedra Kaufman | 13 December 2023
Verve Motion Secures $20M To Expand Its Exosuit Business
News

Verve Motion Secures $20M To Expand Its Exosuit Business

by Phaedra Kaufman | 13 December 2023
Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program To Include IPhone 15 And M2 Macs
News

Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program To Include IPhone 15 And M2 Macs

by Phaedra Kaufman | 13 December 2023
Apple’s New IOS 17.3 Update Introduces Enhanced Security Settings To Protect User Data
News

Apple’s New IOS 17.3 Update Introduces Enhanced Security Settings To Protect User Data

by Phaedra Kaufman | 13 December 2023
Tesla To Limit Autopilot’s Key Feature Following Recall
News

Tesla To Limit Autopilot’s Key Feature Following Recall

by Phaedra Kaufman | 13 December 2023
Amazon Launches New Book Discovery Service, ‘Your Books’
News

Amazon Launches New Book Discovery Service, ‘Your Books’

by Phaedra Kaufman | 13 December 2023
China’s New Autonomous Vehicle Regulations: Safety Operators And In-Car Recordings Required
News

China’s New Autonomous Vehicle Regulations: Safety Operators And In-Car Recordings Required

by Phaedra Kaufman | 13 December 2023