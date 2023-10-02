Newsnews
Elon Musk’s X To Partner With Paris Hilton For Livestream Shopping

Written by: Tatiana Wilkey | Published: 3 October 2023
In a new partnership announcement, Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed its plans to run a livestream shopping event in collaboration with media icon Paris Hilton. This move comes as X expands its efforts to become an “everything app,” offering users the ability to watch livestreamed videos, chat with others, and shop simultaneously. The livestream event will also provide users with access to video content and the opportunity to engage in Spaces.

Key Takeaway

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, is partnering with Paris Hilton and her media company 11:11 to launch a livestream shopping event. This move is part of X’s broader strategy to become an “everything app” that offers users the ability to watch livestreamed videos, chat with others, and shop simultaneously. X aims to cater to creators and provide them with opportunities to monetize their fan bases.

Expanding the Shopping Experience

Before its rebranding as X and its acquisition by Elon Musk, Twitter had already begun exploring e-commerce initiatives. In 2022, the platform launched mobile storefronts for merchants called Twitter Shops and introduced features that allowed merchants to tease upcoming product drops and send reminders to customers. Following Musk’s ownership, X conducted its first test of the livestream shopping platform, partnering with Walmart for the Cyber Deals live event on Twitter. Users were able to watch a live broadcast, shop featured products, and participate in the conversation by tweeting.

A Partnership with Media Icon Paris Hilton

The upcoming livestream shopping event with Paris Hilton marks X’s continued focus on enhancing the platform’s shopping capabilities. The partnership is with Hilton’s media company 11:11, which X CEO Linda Yaccarino mentioned would serve as a launchpad for new initiatives in video, live video, live commerce, and Spaces. This collaboration signifies X’s shift in emphasis from retailers and merchants to creators, as it aims to provide higher payouts to creators and better cater to their fan bases.

Pushing Boundaries and Addressing Challenges

While X has revisited its livestream shopping initiatives lately, it faced a recent infrastructure failure when Elon Musk livestreamed himself from the U.S.-Mexico border, resulting in a crash. However, with Paris Hilton having 16.6 million followers on X compared to Musk’s 158.6 million, the livestream shopping event is expected to handle a lower level of stress. Despite uncertainties around consumer interest in shopping on social media, X remains confident in the potential of live shopping, especially with the success of similar efforts by TikTok.

X’s focus on expanding the shopping experience aligns with Musk’s vision of transforming the platform to cater to creators and monetize their fan bases. The company has already introduced an ad revenue-sharing program for creators and increased its support for longer videos. While e-commerce on social media platforms remains a question, X’s commitment to live shopping shows the company’s belief in its potential as the platform continues to evolve.

Elon Musk's X To Partner With Paris Hilton For Livestream Shopping
