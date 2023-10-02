Newsnews
News

TikTok Testing $4.99 Ad-Free Subscription Tier, According To Reports

Written by: Mikaela Delacruz | Published: 3 October 2023
tiktok-testing-4-99-ad-free-subscription-tier-according-to-reports
News

It appears that TikTok is considering the introduction of a new ad-free subscription tier for its users in the United States. The news, first reported by Android Authority, suggests that TikTok will allow subscribers to enjoy an ad-free experience on the platform for a monthly fee of $4.99. While the subscription seems to cover ads served directly by TikTok, it will not eliminate influencer marketing or brand sponsorships.

Key Takeaway

TikTok may start testing an ad-free subscription tier for users in the United States at a cost of $4.99 per month. The subscription is expected to eliminate ads served directly by TikTok, while influencer marketing campaigns and brand sponsorships will still be present. TikTok has been a preferred platform for short-form videos among ad buyers, but it remains to be seen if the ad-free tier can effectively replace the revenue generated from ads.

Market Leader in Short-Form Videos

TikTok, which generates the majority of its revenue from ads, has shown resilience in the face of the overall slowdown in online ad spending. According to market research firm Cowen, 60% of ad buyers named TikTok as their preferred platform for short-form videos. Additionally, data from Standard Media Index revealed that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, captured an 11% share of big agency spending on social media, with major brands such as Pepsi, DoorDash, Amazon, and Apple among the top spenders.

Challenges in Replacing Ad Revenue

However, the question remains whether an ad-free subscription tier can sufficiently replace the revenue generated from advertising. Despite the uncertainty, TikTok seems willing to take a page out of the playbooks of social media competitors such as Twitter (now known as X) and YouTube, who have already introduced similar paid ad-free options.

We have contacted TikTok and ByteDance for further information and will update this post accordingly if we receive a response.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Elon Musk’s X To Partner With Paris Hilton For Livestream Shopping
News

Elon Musk’s X To Partner With Paris Hilton For Livestream Shopping

by Tatiana Wilkey | 3 October 2023
Bonsai Robotics Raises $10.5M To Advance Vision-Based Autonomy For Farm Equipment
News

Bonsai Robotics Raises $10.5M To Advance Vision-Based Autonomy For Farm Equipment

by Elnora Elrod | 3 October 2023
Breaking Big Tech’s Data Broker Industry: A Call For A New Web Protocol
News

Breaking Big Tech’s Data Broker Industry: A Call For A New Web Protocol

by Estell Isaacson | 3 October 2023
TikTok Testing $4.99 Ad-Free Subscription Tier, According To Reports
News

TikTok Testing $4.99 Ad-Free Subscription Tier, According To Reports

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023
Google Launches New Category Of Chromebooks: Chromebook Plus
News

Google Launches New Category Of Chromebooks: Chromebook Plus

by Yalonda Held | 3 October 2023
Alpaca VC Introduces New Investment Vehicles And Real Estate Platform
News

Alpaca VC Introduces New Investment Vehicles And Real Estate Platform

by Cecil Goff | 3 October 2023
Greener For Business: Helping Australian SMBs Move To Net Zero
News

Greener For Business: Helping Australian SMBs Move To Net Zero

by Jayne Vanover | 3 October 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried To Stand Trial For FTX Collapse
News

Sam Bankman-Fried To Stand Trial For FTX Collapse

by Tallulah Abercrombie | 3 October 2023

Recent Stories

Bonsai Robotics Raises $10.5M To Advance Vision-Based Autonomy For Farm Equipment
News

Bonsai Robotics Raises $10.5M To Advance Vision-Based Autonomy For Farm Equipment

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023
Elon Musk’s X To Partner With Paris Hilton For Livestream Shopping
News

Elon Musk’s X To Partner With Paris Hilton For Livestream Shopping

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023
TikTok Testing $4.99 Ad-Free Subscription Tier, According To Reports
News

TikTok Testing $4.99 Ad-Free Subscription Tier, According To Reports

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023
Breaking Big Tech’s Data Broker Industry: A Call For A New Web Protocol
News

Breaking Big Tech’s Data Broker Industry: A Call For A New Web Protocol

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023
12 Amazing HDMI Arc Cable for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing HDMI Arc Cable for 2023

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023
10 Best Rca To HDMI Cable for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Rca To HDMI Cable for 2023

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023
15 Amazing HDMI Dvd Player for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing HDMI Dvd Player for 2023

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023
12 Amazing Mini HDMI Cable for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Mini HDMI Cable for 2023

by Mikaela Delacruz | 3 October 2023