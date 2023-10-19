TikTok Expands Advertising Reach With “Out Of Phone” Program

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, is continuing its push into the advertising space with its latest program, “Out of Phone.” This new initiative aims to bring TikTok content beyond the digital realm and into the real world through various out-of-home advertising channels. By partnering with companies such as VEVO, ReachTV, Loop TV, Raydiant, GSTV, Screenvision, DIVE Billboards, and Adomni, TikTok is poised to amplify brands’ campaigns and reach a wider audience on billboards, in cinemas, restaurants, airports, gas stations, retail stores, and more.

The expansion of TikTok’s advertising offerings comes as no surprise, considering that advertising is a significant revenue stream for the platform. Through “Out of Phone,” brands will have the opportunity to showcase their existing campaigns on billions of screens worldwide, extending their TikTok content to a much broader audience.

“With Out of Phone, we’re taking TikTok beyond the palm of our hands and into everyday life,” said Dan Page, global head of distribution at TikTok. This move underscores TikTok’s commitment to providing innovative advertising solutions that seamlessly integrate with users’ daily experiences, both online and offline.

In addition to the “Out of Phone” program, TikTok recently entered into a partnership with Disney to become one of its publishing partners for TikTok’s premium ad product, Pulse Premiere. This collaboration allows brands to secure brand-safe ad slots within the TikTok platform, further enhancing their advertising opportunities. Furthermore, TikTok was spotted testing an ad-free subscription tier, available for $4.99 per month, providing users with an enhanced viewing experience.

As TikTok continues to forge partnerships and expand its advertising capabilities, it solidifies its position as a leading platform for brands to engage with a highly engaged and diverse user base. Expect to see more innovative advertising solutions and collaborations from TikTok in the future as it continues to dominate the digital advertising landscape.