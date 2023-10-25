Newsnews
TikTok Announces Partnership With Tickets.com To Sell Tickets For Its First Live Music Event

Written by: Gusta Banner | Published: 26 October 2023
TikTok, the popular short-form video app, has recently unveiled its plans for its first live global music event, called “In The Mix.” In a strategic move to expand its offerings and further engage its user base, TikTok has joined forces with ticketing technology company Tickets.com to facilitate ticket sales for this highly anticipated event.

Key Takeaway

TikTok partners with Tickets.com to sell tickets for its inaugural live music event, “In The Mix.” The collaboration marks TikTok’s entry into the ticketing industry and showcases the company’s ambitions to expand its presence in the music industry.

New Ticketing Initiative

TikTok’s partnership with Tickets.com marks the company’s foray into the ticketing industry. This initiative aligns with TikTok’s goal of enhancing its platform’s capabilities by integrating new features and services. “In The Mix” tickets will be available for purchase through TikTok’s dedicated website, TikTokInTheMix.com, with pre-sale starting on October 27 and general sale beginning on November 2. Ticket prices for the event range from $25 to $60.

TikTok’s Previous Endeavors in Ticketing

Although TikTok has previously experimented with ticketing within its app, this marks the first time the company will be selling tickets directly to its users. In 2019, TikTok piloted a program called “TikTok Tickets” in Thailand, offering tickets for 500 films and concerts. Additionally, TikTok partnered with Ticketmaster last year to introduce an in-app discovery feature, enabling users to purchase Ticketmaster tickets directly through the TikTok platform.

Implications and Potential Growth

By entering the ticketing market and organizing its own music event, TikTok displays its ambitions to further expand its presence in the music industry. The success of “In The Mix” and the subsequent ticket sales may determine the company’s future endeavors, including the possibility of hosting more events and incorporating a dedicated in-app tickets page. This strategic move positions TikTok to compete with established music event discovery services like Spotify and other industry players.

“In The Mix” Event Details

The highly anticipated “In The Mix” event is scheduled to take place on December 10. This global music extravaganza will feature performances by renowned artists such as Cardi B, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and Anitta. Additionally, emerging talents from TikTok’s Elevate emerging artist program, including Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber, will grace the stage.

The event aims to provide an immersive experience for attendees, incorporating activities inspired by popular videos on TikTok’s For You feed. Expect to see people attempting viral dances like Tyla’s Water dance or recreating the iconic subway tube girl video. For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be livestreamed globally via TikTok Live, ensuring that fans around the world can join in the excitement.

TikTok’s inclusion of a live music competition further demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting aspiring artists. Through this competition, TikTok encourages talented individuals to showcase their skills and potentially launch their music careers.

