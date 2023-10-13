new-partnership-between-tiktok-and-disney-creates-excitement-among-disney-fans

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, has recently secured a significant partnership deal with Disney. This collaboration will see the creation of a dedicated content hub within the TikTok app, exclusively for Disney fans. This new hub will offer a unique interactive experience, allowing users to watch videos, create their own content using Disney’s music and special effects, play trivia games, and collect “Character Cards” of their favorite Disney characters.

This partnership between TikTok and Disney marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration and is expected to pave the way for similar brand partnerships in the future. Disney’s decision to work with TikTok, despite the app being under government scrutiny over its ties to China, is primarily driven by TikTok’s extensive reach. Disney’s portfolio of brands and experiences has already garnered over 240 billion views on TikTok, making it a go-to destination for Disney fans.

The collaboration between TikTok and Disney is in celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. Forty-eight Disney account handles will participate in this month-long event across 24 regions globally. This extensive activation will include content from various Disney brands, such as Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks. With a total of over 150 million followers across these Disney-run TikTok accounts, this collaboration is expected to generate significant engagement and encourage users to create their own Disney-related content.

In addition to the content hub, TikTok and Disney will release a Disney100 Playlist, featuring popular songs from Disney’s extensive catalog. The playlist will include timeless classics from films like “Cinderella” and “The Lion King,” as well as more recent hits from “Toy Story,” “High School Musical,” and the upcoming movie “Wish.”

As part of its ad product, Pulse Premiere, TikTok offers brand-safe video placements alongside entertaining and sports content from its premium publishing partners, including now Disney. This premium ad placement guarantees that TikTok users will see ads immediately after suitable videos from these partners. According to TikTok, users are 2.6 times more likely to interact with Pulse ads compared to ads on other video platforms. Additionally, Pulse campaigns have shown an average increase of 9.8% in brand recall and 6.8% in awareness.

This collaboration between TikTok and Disney is expected to create excitement among Disney fans while providing an innovative platform for engagement and content creation. It showcases TikTok’s influence in the digital space and its ability to form significant partnerships with well-known brands like Disney.