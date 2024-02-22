Newsnews
News

TikTok’s “Add To Music App” Feature Now Available In Over 160 Countries

Written by: Louisette Keys | Published: 23 February 2024
tiktoks-add-to-music-app-feature-now-available-in-over-160-countries
News

TikTok has introduced its latest feature, the “Add to Music app,” which allows users to seamlessly add a song playing in a clip to popular music services such as Apple Music and Spotify. This feature is now accessible in 163 new countries, significantly expanding its global reach.

Key Takeaway

TikTok’s “Add to Music app” feature is now accessible in 163 new countries, allowing users to seamlessly add songs from TikTok clips to popular music services, enhancing the overall user experience.

Expanding Reach to 163 New Countries

The “Add to Music app” feature is now accessible in a wide range of countries, including Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, Cameroon, Denmark, Egypt, Ghana, Guyana, Israel, Kenya, Lebanon, Maldives, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Palestine, Paraguay, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uruguay, and Zimbabwe, among others.

Enhanced User Experience

With the introduction of this feature, users can conveniently add a song from a TikTok clip to their preferred music streaming service, such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, or Spotify, based on availability in their region. The “Add Music” button, located below the clip description and next to the track name, enables users to seamlessly integrate the song into their music library.

Customization and Integration

Users have the flexibility to select their preferred music service the first time they tap on the “Add Music” button. Additionally, they can modify their default service by accessing the “Music” menu under settings. If users do not designate a playlist for adding songs from TikTok, the songs will be saved in a default list, such as Spotify’s “Liked Songs” list.

Spotify’s Strategic Partnerships

Recognizing the significance of music discovery on social platforms, Spotify has formed partnerships with various platforms, including TikTok, BeReal, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter (now X), to enable users to effortlessly add songs to their Spotify playlists.

Future Developments

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has also launched TikTok Music in several countries and is actively working on making the “Add to Music App” feature available to TikTok Music users in the near future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Agreement Allows DistroKid Users To Upload Songs To TikTok Music And CapCut
News

New Agreement Allows DistroKid Users To Upload Songs To TikTok Music And CapCut

by Sosanna Humphries | 1 November 2023
How To Download Tiktok Before Posting
How To

How To Download Tiktok Before Posting

by Eden Cureton | 27 September 2023
How To Add Subtitles In Tiktok
TECHNOLOGY

How To Add Subtitles In Tiktok

by Ardyth Lindquist | 4 August 2023
How To Download An Audio From Tiktok
How To

How To Download An Audio From Tiktok

by Ingrid Petrie | 30 September 2023
How To Download Music From Tiktok
How To Download Music

How To Download Music From Tiktok

by Coretta Nunley | 27 September 2023
How to Make Reels on Instagram (A Quick Guide)
How To

How to Make Reels on Instagram (A Quick Guide)

by Abigail | 12 January 2022
How To Download Sounds Off Tiktok
How To

How To Download Sounds Off Tiktok

by Carena Taliaferro | 29 September 2023
Nepal Implements Ban On TikTok, Citing Concerns Over Hate Content
News

Nepal Implements Ban On TikTok, Citing Concerns Over Hate Content

by Justinn Saenz | 14 November 2023

Recent Stories

Zūm Rails Secures $10.5M Series A Funding To Launch New Banking-as-a-Service And FedNow Offerings
News

Zūm Rails Secures $10.5M Series A Funding To Launch New Banking-as-a-Service And FedNow Offerings

by Louisette Keys | 23 February 2024
Grifin Launches New Model For Automatic Investing Based On Shopping Habits
News

Grifin Launches New Model For Automatic Investing Based On Shopping Habits

by Louisette Keys | 23 February 2024
Google Pauses AI Tool Gemini’s Ability To Generate Images Of People After Historical Inaccuracies
News

Google Pauses AI Tool Gemini’s Ability To Generate Images Of People After Historical Inaccuracies

by Louisette Keys | 23 February 2024
DatologyAI Innovates AI Training Data Curation
News

DatologyAI Innovates AI Training Data Curation

by Louisette Keys | 23 February 2024
AddGlow Revolutionizes E-commerce With Onsite Community-Building Software
News

AddGlow Revolutionizes E-commerce With Onsite Community-Building Software

by Louisette Keys | 23 February 2024
Golden Ventures Raises $100M To Invest In Canada’s Tech Ecosystem
News

Golden Ventures Raises $100M To Invest In Canada’s Tech Ecosystem

by Louisette Keys | 23 February 2024
TikTok’s “Add To Music App” Feature Now Available In Over 160 Countries
News

TikTok’s “Add To Music App” Feature Now Available In Over 160 Countries

by Louisette Keys | 23 February 2024
How Many People Play Minecraft
GAMING

How Many People Play Minecraft

by Louisette Keys | 23 February 2024