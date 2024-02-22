TikTok’s “Add To Music App” Feature Now Available In Over 160 Countries

TikTok has introduced its latest feature, the “Add to Music app,” which allows users to seamlessly add a song playing in a clip to popular music services such as Apple Music and Spotify. This feature is now accessible in 163 new countries, significantly expanding its global reach.

Expanding Reach to 163 New Countries

The “Add to Music app” feature is now accessible in a wide range of countries, including Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, Cameroon, Denmark, Egypt, Ghana, Guyana, Israel, Kenya, Lebanon, Maldives, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Palestine, Paraguay, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uruguay, and Zimbabwe, among others.

Enhanced User Experience

With the introduction of this feature, users can conveniently add a song from a TikTok clip to their preferred music streaming service, such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, or Spotify, based on availability in their region. The “Add Music” button, located below the clip description and next to the track name, enables users to seamlessly integrate the song into their music library.

Customization and Integration

Users have the flexibility to select their preferred music service the first time they tap on the “Add Music” button. Additionally, they can modify their default service by accessing the “Music” menu under settings. If users do not designate a playlist for adding songs from TikTok, the songs will be saved in a default list, such as Spotify’s “Liked Songs” list.

Spotify’s Strategic Partnerships

Recognizing the significance of music discovery on social platforms, Spotify has formed partnerships with various platforms, including TikTok, BeReal, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter (now X), to enable users to effortlessly add songs to their Spotify playlists.

Future Developments

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has also launched TikTok Music in several countries and is actively working on making the “Add to Music App” feature available to TikTok Music users in the near future.