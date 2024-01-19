TikTok’s New AI Song Feature: Creating Music With AI Prompts

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is currently testing a new feature called “AI Song,” which utilizes artificial intelligence to generate songs based on user prompts. This experimental feature is currently available to a limited number of users and is designed to provide a fun and creative way to produce music.

Key Takeaway TikTok is testing a new “AI Song” feature that uses AI to create songs based on prompts entered by users. The feature is currently in the experimental phase and offers a fun way for users to engage with music creation on the platform.

How AI Song Works

AI Song uses a language model called Bloom to create song lyrics based on text prompts entered by users. The app then pairs these generated lyrics with music from a pre-saved catalogue within TikTok. Users have the option to select from various music genres such as pop, EDM, and hip-hop to customize the vibe of their generated song.

Creating a Song with AI Song

Users can input prompts such as “Going to concerts,” “A new beginning,” or “Cuddling with pets,” or create their own prompts to initiate the song generation process. The app then generates lyrics and pairs them with music, resulting in a unique song based on the user’s prompt.

Guidelines and Future Rollout

The AI Song feature comes with specific guidelines to ensure responsible usage, including restrictions on exploiting or harming minors, spreading false information, and engaging in defamatory or harassing behavior. As with any test feature, it remains unclear when or if AI Song will be made available to a wider user base. TikTok has also mentioned the possibility of renaming the feature in the future.

Expanding Musical Offerings

While TikTok’s AI Song feature is not intended for professional music production, it reflects the platform’s broader engagement with the music industry. The parent company, ByteDance, has previously launched a music production app called Ripple, which enables users to create and edit audio using machine learning technology. Additionally, TikTok introduced a subscription-only music streaming service called “TikTok Music” in select countries, signaling its ambitions in the music streaming space.