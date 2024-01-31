universal-music-group-to-remove-song-catalog-from-tiktok

Universal Music Group (UMG) is set to remove its extensive song catalog from TikTok, the popular social media platform, after failing to reach an agreement with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, regarding royalty payments. The decision will come into effect at midnight tomorrow, as UMG’s current licensing arrangement with TikTok is set to expire on January 31.

UMG’s Grievances

UMG, representing globally renowned artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande, has expressed dissatisfaction with TikTok’s approach to compensating artists and songwriters. The label accuses TikTok of attempting to establish a music-centric business model without adequately remunerating creators for their music. UMG highlighted that TikTok’s proposed payment rates for artists and songwriters are significantly lower compared to other major social platforms.

Content Removal and AI-generated Recordings

UMG also raised concerns about TikTok’s handling of copyright-protected content and its compensation for AI-generated recordings utilizing UMG properties. The label emphasized that TikTok’s remuneration and content removal policies did not align with UMG’s expectations.

Impact and Future Developments

The termination of UMG’s agreement with TikTok encompasses both the main platform and its music-focused service, TikTok Music. This move comes at a time when TikTok is intensifying its focus on music creation and curation, positioning TikTok Music as a formidable competitor to established streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Despite the fallout with UMG, TikTok has been actively pursuing exclusive distribution deals and initiatives to support emerging artists in the music industry.