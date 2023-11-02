kaiber-launches-new-app-empowering-artists-to-create-music-videos-using-generative-ai

Kaiber, the renowned creative studio known for producing music videos for popular artists such as Kid Cudi and Linkin Park, has announced the launch of its innovative new mobile app. This app aims to provide creators, musicians, and artists with a suite of powerful AI tools, including text-to-video, image-to-video, and video-to-video capabilities.

Key Takeaway Kaiber has launched a new mobile app that empowers artists and creators to produce music videos using generative AI tools. The app provides various AI capabilities, including text-to-video, image-to-video, and video-to-video. It offers different animation styles, customizable camera movements, and supports various aspect ratios. Independent artists can add their own music and benefit from an audio reactivity feature. The app includes a “Create with” feature in collaboration with three independent artists. Commercial rights and a subscription-based model are also available.

Empowering Creativity with Generative AI

The app is built on Kaiber’s expertise in generative AI and leverages various open-source projects like AnimatedDiff, Automatic1111, ControlNet, and Deforum. Kaiber has also developed its proprietary technology layer, combining these projects into one comprehensive artistic tool.

Similar to other AI video generators like Runway, Meta’s Make-A-Video, and Google’s Imagen Video, the Kaiber app allows users to upload images or videos, or simply input their ideas to generate animated content.

With the app, Kaiber offers two distinct animation styles: “Flipbook,” which creates a frame-by-frame effect, and “Motion,” which produces fluid transitions between frames. Users can specify their desired video look or select from Kaiber’s pre-prompted subjects and styles.

Furthermore, the app provides users with options to customize camera movement, including zooming in or out, clockwise or counterclockwise rotation, and movement in different directions. It also supports various aspect ratios, such as 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok, and 1:1, 3:4, or 4:3 for Instagram. Videos can be up to eight minutes long, with plans to support longer durations in the future. The video generation process takes approximately 30 minutes.

Affordable and Independent Video Creation

In addition to these features, users can add their own music to their creations, making the app an affordable alternative for independent artists seeking to produce high-quality videos without incurring steep costs from animation studios. Moreover, Kaiber’s app includes an Audio Reactivity feature, ensuring that the generated content responds to the audio uploaded by the user.

Victor Wang, Kaiber’s co-founder and CEO, expressed excitement about the mobile app, stating, “Our mobile app brings Kaiber’s core capabilities, such as text-to-video, image-to-video, and video-to-video, into a compact, user-friendly format.” He also hinted at future updates, saying that advanced features like comprehensive storyboarding and specific text-to-video models would soon be available.

“Create with” Feature and Commercial Rights

Alongside the app launch, Kaiber has introduced a unique “Create with” feature in collaboration with three independent artists. This exclusive mobile experience enables users to create content using music and generative AI styles tailored to each artist’s individual flair.

One of the featured artists is Eric Gao, the co-founder and CTO of Kaiber, who goes by the stage name Oksami. Gao, who boasts a significant following on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, offers users the opportunity to incorporate four of his most popular songs, including the hit track “Midnight Diner.”

Regarding commercial rights, creators who pay for an account own the videos they create. Free account holders receive a Commons Noncommercial 4.0 Attribution International License, granting them permission to use the content but prohibiting its sale. Videos created with free accounts will have a watermark featuring the Kaiber logo.

Subscription Tiers and Affiliate Program

The Kaiber app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It offers three subscription tiers: Explorer ($5/month for 300 credits), Pro ($15/month for 1,000 credits), and Artist ($30/month for 2,500 credits). Each credit corresponds to one second of video footage, with varying credit costs depending on the specific features utilized. Additionally, the app offers a seven-day free trial with 100 credits.

Kaiber also provides an affiliate program, allowing creators to earn a 10% commission on subscription referrals. Affiliates continue to receive commissions as long as their referred customers remain subscribers.

Success and Future Outlook

Kaiber, founded in 2022, has quickly gained recognition and attracted over 5 million sign-ups. Their AI-powered lyric videos for Kid Cudi and AI music video for Linkin Park, along with the viral TikTok trend “Astral Jump,” have solidified their reputation. With their extensive experience in generative audio and video, Kaiber has supported millions of artists, including notable names like Grimes, Wu-Tang Clan, Money Man, Don Diablo, and Mike Shinoda.

As a bootstrapped company, Kaiber’s remarkable growth and success since emerging from beta in May are attributed to the resilience and passion of its co-founders. Victor Wang expressed the company’s mission, stating, “Our core thesis is that the creative process is hard. But with gen AI, we can make art with others and with machines.”