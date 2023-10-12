new-tool-hook-offers-legal-remixes-for-tiktok

In the world of short video apps, users are constantly looking for ways to make their videos stand out. Remixing popular songs has become a popular trend, with creators using various techniques to modify tracks and make them unique. However, many of these remixes go undetected by copyright systems, causing complications for both artists and labels.

Key Takeaway Hook aims to use AI and a content management system to make it easy for fans to remix their favorite songs legally and compensate artists. They are committed to solving attribution and compensation problems.

Addressing this issue, Gaurav Sharma, the former COO of music streaming service JioSaavn, launched Hook in 2021. With his background in the music streaming industry, Sharma aimed to create a tool and content management system that would allow users to legally create remixes while compensating artists.

The Hook app, currently in development, will leverage AI technology to enable users to create remixes of songs within 60 seconds. Users can select a short snippet of a track and add their own creative touch using Hook’s tools. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to explore and listen to remixes made by other fans.

During the initial phase, users will be restricted to exporting clips created in Hook to the app itself and popular social media platforms. The focus is not on enabling people to export full tracks as MP3 files.

Hook plans to launch its app through a private beta next month, with a public launch scheduled for 2024. The company recently secured $3 million in seed funding from investors such as Point72 Ventures and Waverley Capital, among others.

As social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook expand their libraries of licensed music for video creation, Hook aims to help labels monetize derivative versions of songs. Remixes have become increasingly popular on platforms like TikTok, and labels are investing in official remixes and collaborating with creators. Sharma believes that influencers and creators play a vital role in music discovery, acting as “today’s radio stations.”

“We will focus on building our user base for the foreseeable future. Eventually, we can see us becoming a centerpiece for the music creator economy by acting as an agency for creators and an A&R tool for labels,” Sharma stated.

With Hook’s innovative approach to legal remixes and its commitment to supporting the music industry, the app has the potential to revolutionize the way users engage with and create music content for social media platforms.