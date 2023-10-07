artists-strategize-together-to-address-concerns-about-ai

A coalition of artists across various creative industries has come together to address the growing concerns surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in art. With AI tools becoming increasingly sophisticated, artists are worried about the potential harm that this technology could inflict on the creative community. In response to these concerns, digital rights organization Fight for the Future, in collaboration with music industry labor group United Musicians and Allied Workers, has launched the #AIdayofaction campaign. The campaign urges Congress to prevent corporations from obtaining copyrights on AI-generated music and artwork, effectively forcing these companies to involve human creators in the creative process.

The call for action against AI’s encroachment is not limited to the music industry. Artists from various creative fields are joining forces to tackle this issue. Lia Holland, Campaigns and Communications Director at Fight for the Future, expressed that artists across different mediums need to unite to amplify their collective power and address these shared concerns.

The Impact of AI on Musicians

Musicians, being more familiar with music production software and AI tools like MIDI drum loops, are at the forefront of understanding the potential benefits and drawbacks of AI in music. While automation could streamline certain aspects of their work, musicians are concerned about industry giants copyrighting AI-generated music and, as a result, excluding them from the creative process. Major record labels are also apprehensive about AI models training on their music catalogues and encroaching on their market share.

Spotify, for example, recently deleted thousands of AI-generated songs from its platform but also introduced an AI-powered DJ that curates music for listeners. These conflicting actions demonstrate the complex nature of the conversation surrounding AI and its impact on art.

The Need for Collaboration and Protection

Artists, especially independent creators, are increasingly recognizing the importance of joining forces across disciplines to push back against the potential exploitation caused by AI. Independent artists have learned that their voices are stronger when unified in their effort to protect their work.

In a recent roundtable hosted by the FTC, representatives from various creative industries came together to discuss the implications of generative AI on their respective fields. Concerns were raised about opt-out requirements that allow AI models to use artists’ original work by default and the need for comprehensive regulatory measures under existing copyright law.

Although it remains to be seen whether Congress will take action to address these concerns, the FTC has shown a deep understanding of the risks associated with AI in art and the importance of collaboration across industries. Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter emphasized that while technology may assist in creating art, it is fundamentally a human endeavor that cannot replace human creativity.

As the impact of AI on the creative industries continues to unfold, artists are taking proactive steps to ensure their voices are heard, and that their art and livelihoods are protected.