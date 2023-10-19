AI-generating Music App Riffusion Secures $4 Million In Funding To Scale Its Success

Developers Seth Forsgren and Hayk Martiros have transformed their hobby project, Riffusion, into a commercial success. Riffusion, a music-generating app that uses images of audio to create unique compositions, gained significant attention and millions of users last year.

Following its viral success and acknowledgment in research papers published by tech giants like Meta, Google, and TikTok parent ByteDance, investors took note. Forsgren and Martiros successfully secured $4 million in seed funding, led by Greycroft and with participation from South Park Commons and Sky9.

Expanding the Possibilities: Introducing the New Riffusion App

Riffusion has now launched an improved version of its app, which allows users to describe lyrics and musical styles to generate sharable audio clips called “riffs.” The process is simple: users input their desired lyrics and musical style, and in just a few seconds, Riffusion generates a complete riff with singing and custom artwork.

This new version empowers users to create original music and express themselves in ways previously inaccessible. From inspiring musicians to sending personalized messages to loved ones, riffs provide a novel form of expression and communication that breaks down barriers to music creation.

The Visionaries Behind Riffusion

Forsgren and Martiros, who met at Princeton University and have been playing music together for a decade, are passionate about using generative AI tools to connect people through creativity. The pandemic provided them with the opportunity to explore their musical talents further, leading them to create Riffusion.

Forsgren, who previously founded venture-backed tech companies Hardline and Yodel, and Martiros, who was one of the first employees at drone startup Skydio, believe in the power of music to unite individuals in times of isolation. Their aim is to harness the potential of generative AI to provide a fun and accessible instrument for everyone to create music throughout their lives.

The Technology Behind Riffusion’s Success

Riffusion’s upgraded app incorporates a new audio model that the team, consisting of six members, developed from scratch. By training the model using spectrograms, visual representations of audio that illustrate different frequencies over time, Forsgren and Martiros taught the model to recognize and recreate various sounds.

To generate unique outputs, users describe musical qualities through natural language or even record their own voices, providing prompts for the model. This approach empowers music producers and audio engineers to explore new ideas and find inspiration in unprecedented ways.

The Copyright Conundrum and Riffusion’s Response

While the rise of generative AI music has raised concerns about copyright infringement, Forsgren emphasizes that Riffusion is not designed to replicate famous artists or songs. The app does not recognize well-known artist names and instead encourages users to create personalized messages and catchy hooks that resonate with them.

Riffusion’s main goal is to provide a platform for users to unleash their creativity, not to produce deepfakes or infringe upon copyright laws. The app enables users to craft unique riffs that often get stuck in their heads, becoming personal earworms that they can sing along with throughout the day.

The Future of Riffusion and Generative Music

While there is no clear monetization strategy yet, Forsgren and Martiros plan to expand Riffusion’s team and develop complementary generative AI products. They are also exploring potential collaborations with artists like The Chainsmokers to further explore how the technology can enhance creative processes.

Riffusion stands out as one of the pioneers in the field of generative music, offering a user-friendly and accessible website for generating lyrics in music. As the space continues to evolve with exciting tools from companies like Google and Facebook, Riffusion remains committed to empowering users and revolutionizing music creation.