Creative Force Raises $8.9M To Enhance E-commerce Workflows With AI

Written by: Kipp Bilodeau | Published: 17 October 2023
Creative Force, an AI-powered content operations workflow provider for large e-commerce retailers and brands, has recently closed its Series A funding round, securing $8.9 million in investment. The funding round was led by the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and Hearst Ventures, and now values the Denmark-based company at $56 million.

Key Takeaway

Creative Force has raised $8.9 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to

7.9 million. The company aims to use the investment to integrate generative artificial intelligence into its platform and expand its presence in the United States.

Transforming E-commerce Content Creation

Creative Force, founded in 2019, offers a comprehensive AI-powered solution for retailers and brands to streamline their content creation process. The platform enables the production of marketing content and online merchandising at scale, increasing operational efficiency by up to 30%. Through this, Creative Force allows companies to dedicate more time to strategic initiatives and other important tasks.

Unlike other solutions that focus on addressing specific pain points, Creative Force provides an end-to-end content creation workflow. This approach caters to enterprises dealing with complex content creation processes, such as multiple photo shoots, video production, model booking, editorial work, post-production, and approvals. By consolidating all these aspects into a single platform, Creative Force enables seamless collaboration and efficient execution of content creation projects.

“The need for content has exploded with social media and fast data connection speeds that enable more rich content,” explained Thomas Kragelund, co-founder and CEO of Creative Force. “Uniting creativity and operations together in one platform is an interesting intersection because creativity is about making something new that hasn’t been seen before, and operations is the ability to repeat a process over and over again.”

Expanding Beyond Fashion and Apparel

While initially focused on serving the fashion and apparel market, Creative Force has observed significant growth and expansion into other verticals since its previous funding round in 2022. The company has experienced a remarkable 170% year-over-year growth in sectors such as home improvement, furniture, jewelry, and groceries.

As a result of this growth, Creative Force has significantly increased its development team and established a dedicated AI team. Additionally, the company recently appointed Juliana Vail as the managing director of its AI incubator, dreem.ai.

The success of Creative Force’s platform has attracted reputable brands, including Columbia Sportswear, OTTO, ALDO, David Yurman, and Tommy Bahama. The company has managed over 10 million digital creative assets, including videos, copy, and photos over the past year.

A Vision for the Future

The recent funding will allow Creative Force to further enhance its platform by integrating generative artificial intelligence technologies. The company plans to invest in AI tools for 2D and 3D images, product image generation without the need for additional photo shoots, virtual models, and even an AI-powered “co-pilot” tool that can generate initial drafts of product descriptions for human copywriters to review and finalize.

Looking ahead to 2024, Creative Force’s primary objective is to establish itself as the leading content creation platform in the United States, building on its success in Europe. The funding received will provide the necessary resources to achieve this goal.

Megumi Ikeda, Managing Director at Hearst Ventures, expressed her interest in Creative Force, highlighting the platform’s ability to cater to the daily work patterns of its customers. She emphasized that customers find the platform intuitive and easy to use, with seamless integration of key third-party software. Unlike competitors, Creative Force allows for the addition of new modules and adjusts the workflow without lengthy waiting periods for software updates.

