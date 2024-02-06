Blush Dating App Secures $7M In Seed Funding To Redefine Online Dating

The invite-only dating app Blush has successfully raised $7 million in seed funding to expand its exclusive platform. The app, which is currently only available in Los Angeles, is set to scale its operations and is now accepting early-access member applications from Miami, New York, Chicago, and Austin.

Key Takeaway Blush, an exclusive dating app, has secured $7 million in seed funding to enhance its platform, focusing on real-life connections through local places, digital gestures, and community events.

Founder’s Vision

Blush was founded in October 2023 by Matthew Alfin, who was inspired by the idea of connecting people through local places. Alfin expressed his vision to redefine the online dating experience by incorporating community events, virtual courting, and bonding over mutual favorite local spots.

Unique Features

Blush introduces a unique feature where users can send digital roses to their potential matches. These roses, priced at $3.50 each, can be redeemed for gift cards to popular local businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, and spas. The app aims to recreate the traditional gesture of courtship by allowing users to express interest through digital roses, which has proven to increase the likelihood of a match by four times.

Upon creating a Blush profile, users are prompted to share their favorite local spots such as cafes, restaurants, and gyms. The app utilizes algorithms to match individuals based on their preferred local places, fostering a connection over shared interests and favorite locations.

Real-Life Experiences

Blush also organizes private community events, providing members with the opportunity to connect in person while enjoying food and music. This initiative aims to curate real-life experiences beyond the online realm, distinguishing Blush from other dating platforms.

Future Developments

With the recent funding, Blush plans to expand its availability to more locations and introduce additional features. The company’s vision includes the development of an AI dating coach, offering personalized advice and guidance to users on their dating journey.