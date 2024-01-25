Digs Raises $7M To Expand Its Home Building Collaboration Platform

Vancouver, Washington-based Digs, a collaboration platform that provides homebuilders, vendors, and eventually homeowners with something akin to a digital twin of a home, has announced an extension of its $7 million seed round from 2023 with an additional $7 million. The new round was led by the Oregon Venture Fund (OVF) and Legacy Capital Ventures, with existing investors like Fuse, Flying Fish, Betaworks, and PSF following on from their previous investment, and Deepwater Asset Management also joining in this round.

Key Takeaway Digs, a collaboration platform for home builders, has raised an additional $7 million in funding, led by the Oregon Venture Fund and Legacy Capital Ventures.

Partnership and Growth

Digs CEO and co-founder Ryan Fink expressed his excitement about having proven investors like OVF and Legacy lead their seed round and partner in helping them navigate the challenges accompanying rapid growth. He also mentioned that bringing on additional seasoned experience in building and scaling consumer technology will ensure their ability to continue to grow efficiently and accelerate their marketplace strategy.

Technology and Expansion

The team at Digs, co-founded by Ryan Fink and Ty Frackiewicz, is using AI and computer vision to help builders, vendors, and homeowners better understand documents. At the core of their approach is a modern real-time collaboration platform and document storage service. Digs is now out of beta and available in the U.S. and Canada, with several boutique builders and national developers among its users.

Team Expansion

To support their growth, Digs has recently hired Jef Holove as its Chief Operating Officer. Holove brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including CEO of Drop and COO of Streem. His insights and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to Digs’ future development and success.

Future Vision

Digs creates a digital twin for the home that includes everything home builders and homeowners would need to know – from room dimensions, paint and fixture specifics, to compatible water filters for appliances. The platform aims to provide unprecedented ease in managing and improving homes with tailored insights available at the press of a button.

Conclusion

Digs is poised to revolutionize the home building and ownership experience with its innovative collaboration platform, leveraging AI and modern technology to address real pain points in the industry.