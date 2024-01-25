Newsnews
Kids Spent More Time On TikTok Than YouTube, Tried OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Study

Written by: Karisa Lima | Published: 26 January 2024
A new study has revealed that children spent 60% more time on TikTok than YouTube last year. The study, conducted by parent control software maker Qustodio, analyzed the digital media habits of over 400,000 families and schools worldwide. The findings showed that children aged 4 through 18 spent an average of 112 minutes daily on TikTok, marking an increase from the previous year. This surge in TikTok usage has led to YouTube launching Shorts, a feature aimed at competing with TikTok’s short video format.

Key Takeaway

The study by Qustodio revealed a significant increase in kids’ time spent on TikTok compared to YouTube, signaling a shift in their digital media habits. Additionally, the adoption of new technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the evolving trends in streaming and social media usage shed light on the changing landscape of children’s online activities.

Kids’ Digital Media Habits

The study provided insights into the digital habits of kids across mobile and desktop devices, focusing on markets such as the U.S., U.K., Spain, Australia, and France. It highlighted that the data was derived from real-world technology usage, offering a glimpse into how children of various age groups engage with technology.

Adoption of New Technologies

For the first time, the study also examined kids’ use of new technologies, including AI. It found that almost 20% of kids globally accessed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, with Australia leading in adoption at 24%. The study noted that the usage data was based on OpenAI’s website, as the app was not available on iOS until May and on Android in July.

Streaming Trends

On the streaming front, the study revealed that children spent 27% more time watching streaming services, despite some platforms experiencing price hikes. Notably, YouTube and YouTube Kids saw increased watch time, with the latter reaching its highest figure since 2019. However, other services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu witnessed declines in kids’ viewership.

Social Media Usage

Despite growing concerns, social media apps remained popular among kids in 2023. TikTok emerged as the most popular app globally, followed by Facebook and Twitter’s rebranded platform, X. The study also highlighted the usage of messaging apps, gaming apps, and learning apps among kids.

