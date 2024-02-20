Newsnews
YouTube Overtakes TV Streaming In The U.S., According To Nielsen Report

Written by: Joye Godsey | Published: 21 February 2024
Nielsen’s latest report on viewing usage across linear TV and streaming has revealed that YouTube has once again emerged as the leading streaming service in the U.S., capturing 8.6% of television screen viewing. This marks the 12th consecutive month of YouTube’s dominance in the TV streaming arena, surpassing other platforms such as Netflix, which saw 7.9% of TV usage.

Key Takeaway

YouTube has maintained its position as the top streaming service in the U.S., with 8.6% of television screen viewing, according to Nielsen’s latest report.

YouTube’s Growing Influence

YouTube’s achievement is further highlighted by the fact that viewers now watch a daily average of over 1 billion hours of YouTube content on their televisions. This trend suggests a preference for user-generated videos among U.S. consumers over traditional TV shows, with 61% of Gen Z expressing a preference for user-generated content.

Impact on Creators

Creators on YouTube are also experiencing a surge in viewership from TVs, with the number of top YouTubers receiving the most watch time on TVs increasing by more than 400%. For example, HopeScope, a creator known for reviewing viral products, saw a notable 172% jump in TV watch time in 2023. This trend could benefit family-friendly YouTubers competing with TikTok for kids’ attention, as children ages 4 through 18 spent an average of 112 minutes daily on TikTok in 2023.

Competition with TikTok

While YouTube maintains its dominance in the living room, TikTok continues to lead on mobile devices. TikTok’s recent testing of the ability to upload 30-minute videos and its foray into spatial reality with a native app on the Apple Vision Pro pose potential challenges to YouTube. Additionally, YouTube’s decision not to build a dedicated app for the device may impact its reach in this space.

YouTube’s Milestones

Despite the evolving competition, YouTube has achieved several milestones in recent months. This includes surpassing 100 million users for YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, as well as reaching over 8 million subscribers for YouTube TV. Furthermore, YouTube Shorts has garnered over 70 billion daily views, reflecting the platform’s continued growth and influence in the streaming landscape.

