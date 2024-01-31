Newsnews
News

Sundar Pichai Announces Google One Cloud Storage Service Nearing 100 Million Subscribers

Written by: Piper Elkins | Published: 31 January 2024
sundar-pichai-announces-google-one-cloud-storage-service-nearing-100-million-subscribers
News

During Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company’s Google One cloud storage service is on the brink of reaching 100 million subscribers. Pichai also expressed the company’s intention to integrate more AI-powered features into the Google One service, which was initially launched in 2018. The product has since undergone significant evolution, now offering additional perks such as Google Photos editing features including magic eraser, portrait light and portrait blur, color pop, and sky suggestion.

Key Takeaway

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed during Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings call that the company’s Google One cloud storage service is on the verge of reaching 100 million subscribers. The service, which was first introduced in 2018, has evolved to offer additional perks such as Google Photos editing features. Google’s overall subscription business, including YouTube Premium and Music, YouTube TV, and Google One, has seen significant growth, surpassing

5 billion in annual revenues. However, Google’s ad revenue of $65.5 billion, while showing an 11% year-on-year increase, fell short of analyst expectations, leading to a 4% decline in the company’s stocks.

Google One Subscription Plans and Revenue Growth

Google One subscription plans start at $1.99 per month, providing 100GB of storage shareable with up to five individuals, along with access to its VPN service in the U.S. Pichai highlighted the substantial growth in Google’s overall subscription business, which encompasses YouTube Premium and Music, YouTube TV, and Google One. This segment has surpassed $15 billion in annual revenues, marking a fivefold increase compared to 2019. The “Subscriptions, Platforms and Devices” vertical has also achieved a notable 23% year-on-year growth due to the strong performance of the subscription services.

YouTube Paid Plans and User Engagement

While Google previously reported 80 million subscribers for YouTube’s paid plans in November 2022, there has been no update on this figure since then. The company did, however, mention that YouTube Shorts are being viewed by 2 billion signed-in users monthly, with 7 billion daily plays, consistent with the figures disclosed in Google’s Q3 2023 results.

Google’s Workforce and Financial Performance

Earlier this month, Google implemented workforce reductions, affecting nearly 1,000 employees across hardware, engineering, and services, as well as 100 employees from YouTube. In an internal memo, Pichai indicated the likelihood of further job cuts later in the year. Despite a marginal increase in the number of employees from the previous quarter, Google’s current workforce of 182,502 is notably lower than the 190,234 employees it had at the end of 2022.

Financial Results and Stock Performance

Google’s ad revenue of $65.5 billion, while representing an 11% year-on-year growth, fell short of analyst expectations of $65.8 billion. Consequently, the company’s stocks experienced a 4% decline following this announcement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google To Introduce New Ad Formats For Generative AI Search
News

Google To Introduce New Ad Formats For Generative AI Search

by Pen Bonney | 25 October 2023
Google.org To Invest $20M In AI-Focused Grants For Think Tanks And Academic Institutions
News

Google.org To Invest $20M In AI-Focused Grants For Think Tanks And Academic Institutions

by Emalee Buckler | 12 September 2023
Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways
News

Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways

by Olympia Oh | 31 October 2023
Google Photos Storage Limit: What You Need to Know
TECH REVIEWS

Google Photos Storage Limit: What You Need to Know

by Abigail | 17 February 2021
Apple One: Everything We Know Before the Release
TECHNOLOGY

Apple One: Everything We Know Before the Release

by Abigail | 11 September 2020
When Does New Playstation Plus Start
TECHNOLOGY

When Does New Playstation Plus Start

by Kat Malone | 26 August 2023
MotherDuck Secures $52.5 Million Investment To Propel Growth Of DuckDB-Based Platform
News

MotherDuck Secures $52.5 Million Investment To Propel Growth Of DuckDB-Based Platform

by Loise Hanke | 20 September 2023
PlayStation Now: Everything You Need to Know
GAMING

PlayStation Now: Everything You Need to Know

by Miguel | 22 April 2020

Recent Stories

How To Activate Skulls Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Activate Skulls Halo Infinite

by Piper Elkins | 31 January 2024
How To Kill Hunters Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Kill Hunters Halo Infinite

by Piper Elkins | 31 January 2024
Sundar Pichai Announces Google One Cloud Storage Service Nearing 100 Million Subscribers
News

Sundar Pichai Announces Google One Cloud Storage Service Nearing 100 Million Subscribers

by Piper Elkins | 31 January 2024
How Many Weekly Challenges Halo Infinite
GAMING

How Many Weekly Challenges Halo Infinite

by Piper Elkins | 31 January 2024
Halo Infinite How To Beat Escharum
GAMING

Halo Infinite How To Beat Escharum

by Piper Elkins | 31 January 2024
Halo 5 How To Assassinate
GAMING

Halo 5 How To Assassinate

by Piper Elkins | 31 January 2024
What Is The Harbinger Halo
GAMING

What Is The Harbinger Halo

by Piper Elkins | 31 January 2024
How To Beat Bassus Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Beat Bassus Halo Infinite

by Piper Elkins | 31 January 2024