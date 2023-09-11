Google.org To Invest $20M In AI-Focused Grants For Think Tanks And Academic Institutions

Google.org, the charitable arm of tech giant Google, has unveiled a new initiative called the Digital Futures Project. The project aims to support researchers and public policy solutions in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). As part of this effort, Google.org is establishing a $20 million fund to provide grants to think tanks and academic institutions that are developing expertise in AI.

Key Takeaway Google.org is investing $20 million in AI-focused grants for think tanks and academic institutions. The initiative aims to support independent research on AI and address important questions surrounding fairness, bias, misinformation, security, and the future of work. Google plans to collaborate with organizations worldwide in order to ensure responsible AI development.

Addressing Complex Challenges

The director of Google.org, Brigitte Hoyer, highlights the potential of AI to simplify our lives and tackle societal challenges, such as disease prevention, urban improvement, and disaster prediction. However, she also acknowledges that AI raises important questions about fairness, bias, misinformation, security, and the future of work.

Funding Independent Thinkers

Google aims to fund independent thinkers who are exploring various aspects of AI’s impact. This includes topics such as global security, the role of AI in enhancing institutional and enterprise security, the impact of AI on labor and workforce transition, government utilization of AI for economic growth, and effective governance to promote responsible AI innovation.

The inaugural grantees of the Digital Futures Fund include respected organizations such as the Aspen Institute, Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and MIT Work of the Future. Google plans to support organizations worldwide, extending beyond the United States.

Increasing Focus on Responsible AI

The emphasis on responsible AI has intensified as advancements in the field accelerate. Earlier this year, industry leaders including OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and Google formed the Frontier Model Forum to ensure safe and responsible AI development. In addition, President Biden held a meeting with seven AI companies to establish voluntary safeguards around AI. Europe has also taken steps towards agreeing on an AI rulebook.

Congressional Meeting and Collaboration

Later this week, the U.S. Congress will host a closed-door meeting with 100 senators to discuss AI, featuring prominent figures like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Sundar Pichai. Google acknowledges the significance of collaboration, stating that getting AI right requires the collective efforts of many organizations, not just one.