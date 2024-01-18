Sundar Pichai’s Memo Warns Google Staff Of More Layoffs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has sent a memo to the company’s staff, cautioning them about the possibility of further layoffs this year. This comes after the recent reduction of over 1,000 jobs across various divisions and the cut of 100 positions at YouTube.

Key Takeaway Sundar Pichai’s memo to Google staff indicates the likelihood of additional layoffs this year, as the company aims to make necessary adjustments to meet its goals.

Pichai’s Warning

In the memo, Pichai emphasized the need for “tough choices” to be made in order to achieve the company’s ambitious objectives. He acknowledged that while the upcoming cuts won’t be as extensive as last year’s, they will still have an impact on certain teams and roles.

Impact of Previous Layoffs

Last week’s layoffs affected multiple teams within Google, including hardware, engineering, ads, and services. Additionally, 100 employees were let go from YouTube as part of a reorganization effort.

Continued Changes

According to a Google spokesperson, the company is striving to optimize its operations and align resources with its key product priorities. This ongoing process may lead to further organizational changes and role eliminations globally.