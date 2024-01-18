Newsnews
News

Sundar Pichai’s Memo Warns Google Staff Of More Layoffs

Written by: Lynsey Sylvester | Published: 18 January 2024
sundar-pichais-memo-warns-google-staff-of-more-layoffs
News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has sent a memo to the company’s staff, cautioning them about the possibility of further layoffs this year. This comes after the recent reduction of over 1,000 jobs across various divisions and the cut of 100 positions at YouTube.

Key Takeaway

Sundar Pichai’s memo to Google staff indicates the likelihood of additional layoffs this year, as the company aims to make necessary adjustments to meet its goals.

Pichai’s Warning

In the memo, Pichai emphasized the need for “tough choices” to be made in order to achieve the company’s ambitious objectives. He acknowledged that while the upcoming cuts won’t be as extensive as last year’s, they will still have an impact on certain teams and roles.

Impact of Previous Layoffs

Last week’s layoffs affected multiple teams within Google, including hardware, engineering, ads, and services. Additionally, 100 employees were let go from YouTube as part of a reorganization effort.

Continued Changes

According to a Google spokesperson, the company is striving to optimize its operations and align resources with its key product priorities. This ongoing process may lead to further organizational changes and role eliminations globally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways
News

Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways

by Olympia Oh | 31 October 2023
Google To Introduce New Ad Formats For Generative AI Search
News

Google To Introduce New Ad Formats For Generative AI Search

by Pen Bonney | 25 October 2023
Google.org To Invest $20M In AI-Focused Grants For Think Tanks And Academic Institutions
News

Google.org To Invest $20M In AI-Focused Grants For Think Tanks And Academic Institutions

by Emalee Buckler | 12 September 2023
Amazon Shuts Down Amp, Its Live Radio App
News

Amazon Shuts Down Amp, Its Live Radio App

by Margeaux Moskowitz | 5 October 2023
Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees
News

Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees

by Alyce Farris | 29 September 2023
EU Launches Investigation Into X Over Alleged Disinformation
News

EU Launches Investigation Into X Over Alleged Disinformation

by Eleni Bonnell | 13 October 2023
Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry
News

Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry

by Anderea Vinson | 28 October 2023
Product Hunt Cleans House With Layoffs Affecting 60% Of Staff
News

Product Hunt Cleans House With Layoffs Affecting 60% Of Staff

by Hailee Quintana | 20 October 2023

Recent Stories

Astrobotic’s Lunar Lander To Reenter Earth’s Atmosphere Tomorrow
News

Astrobotic’s Lunar Lander To Reenter Earth’s Atmosphere Tomorrow

by Lynsey Sylvester | 18 January 2024
Sundar Pichai’s Memo Warns Google Staff Of More Layoffs
News

Sundar Pichai’s Memo Warns Google Staff Of More Layoffs

by Lynsey Sylvester | 18 January 2024
How Does Dota 2 Make Money
GAMING

How Does Dota 2 Make Money

by Lynsey Sylvester | 18 January 2024
How To Find A Dota 2 Team
GAMING

How To Find A Dota 2 Team

by Lynsey Sylvester | 18 January 2024
Versa Longevity: Estimating The Lifespan Of A Fitbit Versa
Wearables

Versa Longevity: Estimating The Lifespan Of A Fitbit Versa

by Lynsey Sylvester | 18 January 2024
Versa Vs. Sense: Exploring The Differences Between Fitbit Versa And Fitbit Sense
Wearables

Versa Vs. Sense: Exploring The Differences Between Fitbit Versa And Fitbit Sense

by Lynsey Sylvester | 18 January 2024
Black Screen Reset: A Step-by-Step Guide To Resetting Versa 2 With A Black Screen
Wearables

Black Screen Reset: A Step-by-Step Guide To Resetting Versa 2 With A Black Screen

by Lynsey Sylvester | 18 January 2024
Fitness Fairness: Addressing The Desire To Cheat On Your Fitbit
Wearables

Fitness Fairness: Addressing The Desire To Cheat On Your Fitbit

by Lynsey Sylvester | 18 January 2024