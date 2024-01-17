YouTube Layoffs: 100 Employees To Be Eliminated As Google’s Layoffs Continue

Another round of layoffs has struck Google, this time affecting its video-sharing platform, YouTube. The company has confirmed that it will be eliminating 100 employees. This comes in the wake of Google’s recent layoffs, which saw over 1,000 workers being let go across various divisions, including engineering, services, and the voice-activated product Google Assistant.

Key Takeaway YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, is set to eliminate 100 employees as part of the company’s efforts to restructure its creator management and operations teams. This move comes amidst a wave of layoffs across the tech industry, with Google itself having recently laid off over 1,000 workers.

Restructuring and Changes at YouTube

According to reports, the job cuts at YouTube are part of restructuring changes to its creator management and operations teams. Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube’s chief business officer, mentioned in an internal memo to staff that these changes are aimed at making the teams more efficient and aligned with the company’s biggest product priorities.

Opportunities for Affected Employees

The affected employees at YouTube will have the opportunity to apply for other positions within the company. However, this does not guarantee them a new role. The New York Times reported that these workers have 60 days to find new roles before their dismissals take effect. Google has expressed its commitment to supporting the impacted employees as they seek new roles within the company and elsewhere.

Industry-Wide Job Reductions

The tech industry has witnessed numerous companies, including Discord, Twitch, Prime Video, MGM Studios, Audible, Duolingo, Instagram, Pixar, and Unity, among others, facing job reductions in the early weeks of the new year.