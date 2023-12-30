Newsnews
2023 Reveals Cybersecurity Vulnerability To Severe Layoffs

Written by: Bernardine Kissel | Published: 30 December 2023
Despite a rise in cyberattacks and breaches, the cybersecurity industry is by no means exempt from the uncertainty inspired by the current economy. The year 2023 has been marked by a significant increase in layoffs across various sectors, and the cybersecurity industry has not been spared from this trend.

Key Takeaway

Despite the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions, the industry has witnessed significant layoffs in 2023, highlighting the far-reaching impact of the current economic climate on even the most resilient sectors.

The Impact of Layoffs on the Cybersecurity Sector

While cybersecurity was once considered relatively untouched by the widespread layoffs affecting other industries, 2023 has demonstrated that no sector is immune to workforce reductions. Despite the industry’s strong workforce and the increasing number of cyber threats, cybersecurity firms have not been exempt from making cuts to their staff.

Notable Layoffs in the Cybersecurity Industry

Several prominent cybersecurity companies have been compelled to make significant workforce reductions in 2023. Some of the notable layoffs include:

  • Sophos: The Britain-based security company initiated layoffs affecting 10% of its global workforce, amounting to approximately 450 employees. The company attributed the cuts to a “challenging and uncertain macro environment.”
  • Bishop Fox: This cybersecurity firm laid off around 50 employees, or 13% of its workforce, citing the global economic situation and the need to improve business efficiency.
  • NCC Group: After laying off 7% of its staff earlier in the year, the U.K.-based cybersecurity giant confirmed further cuts in response to changing market dynamics and client demands.
  • Rapid7: This U.S. cybersecurity firm announced plans to lay off 18% of its workforce, affecting over 400 global employees, as part of efforts to improve operational efficiencies and reduce operating costs.
  • HackerOne: The widely known bug bounty and penetration testing platform cut up to 12% of its workforce, or approximately 50 employees, attributing the layoffs to the macroeconomic climate and the necessity for long-term success.
  • Malwarebytes: The company laid off 100 employees globally as part of a corporate restructuring, which involved splitting the business into two entities.
  • IronNet: The cybersecurity startup founded by former NSA director Keith Alexander ultimately shut down after laying off all of its remaining staff and preparing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

