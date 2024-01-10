Comprehensive List Of 2023 & 2024 Tech Layoffs

Overview of Tech Layoffs in 2023
The tech industry has witnessed a significant increase in job losses, with over 240,000 jobs lost in 2023, marking a 50% increase from the previous year. Major tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta, and Zoom have implemented mass layoffs, while startups across various sectors have also announced workforce reductions. The layoffs have continued despite economists' caution against fears of a recession, indicating a slow rebound in the tech sector and a shift towards efficiency over growth.
Key Takeaway
The tech industry has experienced a surge in job losses in 2023, with major companies and startups implementing mass layoffs, signaling a shift towards efficiency amid market challenges.
Monthly Breakdown of Tech Layoffs in 2023
- January: 89,554 employees laid off
- February: 40,021 employees laid off
- March: 37,823 employees laid off
- April: 20,014 employees laid off
- May: 14,928 employees laid off
- June: 10,958 employees laid off
- July: 10,589 employees laid off
- August: 9,545 employees laid off
- September: 4,632 employees laid off
- October: 7,331 employees laid off
- November: 6,956 employees laid off
- December: 7,159 employees laid off
Notable Tech Layoffs in January 2024
- Duolingo: Confirmed a 10% reduction in its contractor workforce
- Rent the Runway: Will cut about 10% of corporate roles
- Unity: Is reducing its workforce by about 25%
- Pitch: Laid off two-thirds of its employees
- BenchSci: Reportedly cut 17% of its workforce
- Flexe: Eliminated 38% of its staff
- NuScale: Announced laying off 28% of its staff
- Trigo: Reportedly laying off 15% of its workforce
- InVision: Is shutting down at the end of 2024
- VideoAmp: Is laying off nearly 20% of its workforce
- Orca Security: Is laying off roughly 15% of its staff
- Frontdesk: Laid off its entire 200-person workforce
Conclusion
The tech industry has been experiencing a significant wave of layoffs, impacting both established tech giants and emerging startups. The ongoing workforce reductions reflect the challenges faced by companies in adapting to market conditions and the shift towards operational efficiency.
This comprehensive list provides insights into the scale and impact of tech layoffs, shedding light on the evolving dynamics of the industry. It serves as a valuable resource for understanding the broader implications of these workforce reductions and their potential influence on the tech sector's future.
