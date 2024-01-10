Comprehensive List Of 2023 & 2024 Tech Layoffs

Overview of Tech Layoffs in 2023

The tech industry has witnessed a significant increase in job losses, with over 240,000 jobs lost in 2023, marking a 50% increase from the previous year. Major tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta, and Zoom have implemented mass layoffs, while startups across various sectors have also announced workforce reductions. The layoffs have continued despite economists' caution against fears of a recession, indicating a slow rebound in the tech sector and a shift towards efficiency over growth.

Key Takeaway The tech industry has experienced a surge in job losses in 2023, with major companies and startups implementing mass layoffs, signaling a shift towards efficiency amid market challenges.

Monthly Breakdown of Tech Layoffs in 2023

January: 89,554 employees laid off

89,554 employees laid off February: 40,021 employees laid off

40,021 employees laid off March: 37,823 employees laid off

37,823 employees laid off April: 20,014 employees laid off

20,014 employees laid off May: 14,928 employees laid off

14,928 employees laid off June: 10,958 employees laid off

10,958 employees laid off July: 10,589 employees laid off

10,589 employees laid off August: 9,545 employees laid off

9,545 employees laid off September: 4,632 employees laid off

4,632 employees laid off October: 7,331 employees laid off

7,331 employees laid off November: 6,956 employees laid off

6,956 employees laid off December: 7,159 employees laid off

Notable Tech Layoffs in January 2024

Duolingo: Confirmed a 10% reduction in its contractor workforce

Confirmed a 10% reduction in its contractor workforce Rent the Runway: Will cut about 10% of corporate roles

Will cut about 10% of corporate roles Unity: Is reducing its workforce by about 25%

Is reducing its workforce by about 25% Pitch: Laid off two-thirds of its employees

Laid off two-thirds of its employees BenchSci: Reportedly cut 17% of its workforce

Reportedly cut 17% of its workforce Flexe: Eliminated 38% of its staff

Eliminated 38% of its staff NuScale: Announced laying off 28% of its staff

Announced laying off 28% of its staff Trigo: Reportedly laying off 15% of its workforce

Reportedly laying off 15% of its workforce InVision: Is shutting down at the end of 2024

Is shutting down at the end of 2024 VideoAmp: Is laying off nearly 20% of its workforce

Is laying off nearly 20% of its workforce Orca Security: Is laying off roughly 15% of its staff

Is laying off roughly 15% of its staff Frontdesk: Laid off its entire 200-person workforce

Conclusion

The tech industry has been experiencing a significant wave of layoffs, impacting both established tech giants and emerging startups. The ongoing workforce reductions reflect the challenges faced by companies in adapting to market conditions and the shift towards operational efficiency.

This comprehensive list provides insights into the scale and impact of tech layoffs, shedding light on the evolving dynamics of the industry. It serves as a valuable resource for understanding the broader implications of these workforce reductions and their potential influence on the tech sector's future.

Data visualization by Miranda Halpern, created with Flourish