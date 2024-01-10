Newsnews
NASA Adjusts Timeline For Artemis Moon Missions To Allow For Technology Development

Written by: Claribel Rivard | Published: 10 January 2024
NASA has announced a delay in the next two Artemis missions to the moon, including the first crewed lunar mission in over fifty years. This decision is aimed at providing commercial partners with additional time to advance their technology.

Key Takeaway

NASA has delayed the Artemis II and Artemis III missions to provide commercial partners with more time to develop the necessary technology. The rescheduling reflects the agency’s emphasis on safety and the recognition of the unprecedented technical challenges involved in the missions.

Artemis II and Artemis III Rescheduled

The Artemis II mission, originally planned for an earlier date, is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025. Similarly, the Artemis III mission, which involves sending humans to the lunar south pole, has been rescheduled for September 2026. However, the date for the fourth Artemis mission remains unchanged, set for September 2028.

Contributions from Commercial Partners

The Artemis program’s complex architecture includes significant contributions from major commercial partners such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing. These partnerships play a crucial role in the success of the program.

Challenges and Complications

The Artemis III mission presents substantial complexities, including the need for new spacesuits, in-orbit refueling capabilities, and the docking of a SpaceX Starship with the Orion capsule. Each component of the mission, including the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, Orion capsule, and the Starship Human Landing System, represents an unprecedented technical challenge.

Emphasis on Safety and Technical Challenges

NASA officials have underscored the importance of safety in crewed missions, acknowledging the additional challenges and higher stakes involved. The agency is focused on addressing technical issues and ensuring a realistic plan for the ambitious tasks ahead.

