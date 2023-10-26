ula-to-launch-astrobotic-lunar-lander-on-christmas-eve

ULA Aims for Christmas Eve Launch for Astrobotic Lunar Lander

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic is preparing for an exciting milestone as it gears up to launch its first-ever lunar lander on Christmas Eve. United Launch Alliance (ULA) CEO, Tory Bruno, announced that Astrobotic’s Peregrine robotic lander will be carried by ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket on this historic mission. The Christmas Eve launch is carefully planned due to the science of orbital mechanics, making it a unique and significant event.

The Mission and Partnerships

Astrobotic’s lunar lander mission is part of a $79.5 million contract awarded to the company by NASA in 2019 under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. This mission aims to deliver scientific payloads to the northern part of the moon on behalf of NASA. In addition, the Peregrine lander will also carry a hosted payload from Celestis, a company that enables memorial services by sending small portions of cremated remains to space.

Importance of Timing and Technical Delays

The specific launch date on Christmas Eve is chosen to meet Astrobotic’s mission requirements. The lunar landing site necessitates carefully controlled lighting conditions and continuous communication with the Deep Space Network. Due to these factors, there are only a few days each month when these conditions align, making the Christmas Eve launch crucial for the success of the mission.

However, the road to this milestone has not been without challenges. Technical delays, including incidents such as an upper stage explosion during testing at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and a rocket engine explosion during testing, have pushed back the timeline for ULA’s Vulcan rocket. Despite these setbacks, ULA is actively working to qualify the Vulcan upper stage, with completion expected in November.

A Look Ahead: Certification and Future Launch Plans

The upcoming lunar lander mission, named Certification-1, is an important step for ULA in meeting the requirements set by the Space Force. Launching from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the success of this mission will contribute to ULA’s goal of increasing the launch cadence of Vulcan. By mid-2025, ULA aims to achieve a launch rate of one mission every two weeks, driven by both government and commercial demand. Notably, ULA secured a significant contract from Amazon in 2022 for the launch of a portion of the Kuiper satellite internet mega-constellation.

As the anticipation builds, the Astrobotic lunar lander launch on Christmas Eve holds great promise for advancing lunar exploration and deepening our understanding of the moon. This landmark event represents a significant achievement for both Astrobotic and ULA in their joint mission to pave the way for future space exploration ventures.