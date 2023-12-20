Newsnews
News

Astrobotic Set To Launch Peregrine Lunar Lander In Early January

Written by: Britni Wicks | Published: 20 December 2023
astrobotic-set-to-launch-peregrine-lunar-lander-in-early-january
News

Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based company, has announced that its first lunar lander, Peregrine, is fully prepared for launch. The lander has successfully completed its final checkouts and fueling after being integrated with United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket. The scheduled launch date for this historic event is January 8, marking a significant milestone in lunar exploration.

Key Takeaway

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is set to launch on January 8, carrying 20 payloads for government and commercial customers. This mission, part of NASA’s CLPS program, represents a significant step in commercial lunar exploration and the debut of ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Peregrine’s Mission and Payload

The nearly two-meter tall Peregrine lander is set to carry 20 payloads for both government and commercial customers. With a payload capacity of 90 kilograms, it will operate for approximately 192 hours after landing on the lunar surface. During this time, it will provide power and communications to the various payloads. Astrobotic is charging about $1.2 million per kilogram of mass delivered to the lunar surface, as indicated in the payload user’s guide on their website.

Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) Program

Astrobotic’s mission is being executed as part of a $79.5 million contract from NASA under the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Additionally, the company has been awarded a second CLPS contract for its larger Griffin lander, with a planned launch in late 2024. This initiative reflects NASA’s commitment to partnering with commercial entities to facilitate lunar exploration.

Implications and Future Endeavors

The successful launch of Peregrine will not only mark a significant achievement for Astrobotic but also signify the inaugural flight of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket. This launch is pivotal for ULA, which has faced delays, pushing back the debut of its Vulcan Centaur rocket by several years. The company aims to conduct multiple Vulcan flights in the coming year and fulfill a multi-billion-dollar 38-launch deal with Amazon for its Project Kuiper satellite broadband constellation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

ULA To Launch Astrobotic Lunar Lander On Christmas Eve
News

ULA To Launch Astrobotic Lunar Lander On Christmas Eve

by Loni Norris | 26 October 2023
Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission
News

Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission

by Nerita Laskowski | 29 September 2023
ABL Space Nears Next Launch: Upgrades And Preparations Underway
News

ABL Space Nears Next Launch: Upgrades And Preparations Underway

by Willabella Camargo | 31 October 2023
Qosmosys Raises $100 Million In Seed Funding For Lunar Lander Tech
News

Qosmosys Raises $100 Million In Seed Funding For Lunar Lander Tech

by Myrilla Johanson | 24 October 2023
Firefly’s Blue Ghost Lander: A Promising Venture In The Lunar Economy
News

Firefly’s Blue Ghost Lander: A Promising Venture In The Lunar Economy

by Kylila Lonergan | 7 November 2023
India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration
News

India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration

by Steffie Cowles | 19 October 2023
Starpath Robotics: Revolutionizing Space Exploration With Moon Water Mining
News

Starpath Robotics: Revolutionizing Space Exploration With Moon Water Mining

by Carla Pettit | 27 September 2023
Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars
News

Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars

by Selina Renaud | 21 November 2023

Recent Stories

Astrobotic Set To Launch Peregrine Lunar Lander In Early January
News

Astrobotic Set To Launch Peregrine Lunar Lander In Early January

by Britni Wicks | 20 December 2023
Beeper’s New Fix Requires Mac Access For Users
News

Beeper’s New Fix Requires Mac Access For Users

by Britni Wicks | 20 December 2023
Are Startup Valuations Still Too High? What Secondaries Investors Say
News

Are Startup Valuations Still Too High? What Secondaries Investors Say

by Britni Wicks | 20 December 2023
Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi To Embrace Tesla’s Charging Standard
News

Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi To Embrace Tesla’s Charging Standard

by Britni Wicks | 20 December 2023
Tesla Requests Pause In Federal Racial Bias Lawsuit Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles
News

Tesla Requests Pause In Federal Racial Bias Lawsuit Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles

by Britni Wicks | 20 December 2023
Micromobility.com Delisted From Nasdaq: What Happened And What’s Next?
News

Micromobility.com Delisted From Nasdaq: What Happened And What’s Next?

by Britni Wicks | 20 December 2023
How To Set Up A Home Network Attached Storage
PCs & Laptops

How To Set Up A Home Network Attached Storage

by Britni Wicks | 20 December 2023
Over-Ear Headphones: How To Remove Padding
Wearables

Over-Ear Headphones: How To Remove Padding

by Britni Wicks | 20 December 2023