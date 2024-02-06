Newsnews
Intuitive Machines And SpaceX Prepare For Moon Mission Lift Off On Valentine’s Day

Written by: Berti Joyner | Published: 6 February 2024
Intuitive Machines is gearing up for an exciting lunar mission, as the company has announced that its first lunar lander has completed all final integration milestones. The lander is now encapsulated in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 payload fairing, awaiting its scheduled launch on February 14.

Key Takeaway

Intuitive Machines and SpaceX are set to launch a historic lunar mission on February 14, aiming to pave the way for commercial success in the burgeoning lunar economy.

Countdown to Launch

The mission launch window is set to open at 12:57 a.m. EST on Valentine’s Day. In the event of any delays due to weather or other issues, SpaceX will have three days to execute the launch. The mission’s tight timeline is attributed to the specifics of the trajectory, as the lander is set to take a direct path to the moon, targeting a site near the lunar south pole where specific lighting conditions for landing are only available a few days each month.

Historic Mission

This mission marks a significant milestone for Intuitive Machines, as it will be the company’s first lunar endeavor. Founded 11 years ago, the Houston-based company has been a trailblazer in recognizing the commercial potential of the moon. Intuitive Machines secured its contract from NASA for this mission in 2019 and recently went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in February 2023.

Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program

Both Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic were selected for their respective missions as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which aims to engage private industry for transportation services to the moon. NASA has allocated $118 million to Intuitive Machines for delivering six science and technology payloads to the lunar surface.

Significance of the Mission

The success of the IM-1 mission is expected to set the stage for a thriving lunar economy, unlocking new possibilities for research, commerce, and exploration. Intuitive Machines is not only focused on lunar landers but also on developing a lunar data relay service, a lunar rover, and other technologies and services for the moon’s surface and cislunar space.

Scientific and Commercial Payloads

In addition to the NASA payloads, the lander will carry commercial payloads for customers including Columbia Sportswear and contemporary artist Jeff Koons. The lander, named Odysseus, is anticipated to operate for seven days on the moon before the onset of the long and cold lunar night.

