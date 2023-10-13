Newsnews
News

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid

Written by: Allie Braswell | Published: 14 October 2023
spacexs-falcon-heavy-launches-nasa-psyche-mission-to-metal-asteroid
News

In a historic moment, NASA’s Psyche spacecraft was launched into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket today. The successful launch marks the first time that a NASA science mission has utilized the larger Falcon Heavy rocket.

Key Takeaway

NASA’s Psyche mission, launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, embarks on an ambitious journey to a metal-rich asteroid. The spacecraft will conduct technology demonstrations en route before studying the asteroid’s surface, chemical composition, and gravity field, providing unprecedented insights into these objects and expanding our understanding of the cosmos.

Psyche Sets Off on a Milestone Journey

The Falcon Heavy took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 10:19 AM EST, propelling the Psyche spacecraft towards its destination – a metal-rich asteroid also named Psyche. Approximately an hour after lift-off, the spacecraft separated from the upper stage of the rocket, allowing NASA engineers to establish communications with it before noon.

The Psyche spacecraft will embark on an epic six-year, 2.2 billion-mile journey to reach the Psyche asteroid, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Before reaching its destination, the spacecraft will demonstrate the Deep Space Optical Communications experiment, potentially paving the way for optical communications beyond the Earth-Moon system.

Exploring a Metal-Rich Asteroid

Once the van-sized spacecraft reaches Mars in May 2026, it will harness the planet’s gravitational field to propel itself towards the Psyche asteroid. Upon arrival, the Psyche spacecraft will spend 26 months orbiting the asteroid, providing invaluable insights into an object with a metal surface – a first for space exploration.

Equipped with advanced instruments, including a spectrometer and a radio antenna, Psyche will capture multispectral images, map the asteroid’s surface, and analyze its chemical and mineral composition. Additionally, the spacecraft will study the asteroid’s gravity field and investigate high-energy particles.

Falcon Heavy: The Future of NASA Missions

NASA’s Launch Services Program, responsible for pairing spacecraft with suitable rockets, selected Falcon Heavy for the Psyche mission after categorizing it as a “Category 3” endeavor. To qualify for such missions, a launch vehicle must have a significant flight history. In the coming years, Falcon Heavy is already slated to launch various missions, including a geostationary weather satellite and the Europa Clipper mission to one of Jupiter’s moons in 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Gabbie | 4 August 2021
Elon Musk: Starship Ready To Launch, But FAA Requires Corrective Actions
News

Elon Musk: Starship Ready To Launch, But FAA Requires Corrective Actions

by Dru Levinson | 9 September 2023
Rocket Lab Electron Mission On Behalf Of Capella Space Ends In Failure
News

Rocket Lab Electron Mission On Behalf Of Capella Space Ends In Failure

by Tiffi Ogle | 20 September 2023
How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet
AI

How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet

by Abigail | 4 March 2021
New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space
News

New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space

by Daryn Harty | 7 September 2023
Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware
News

Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware

by Margo Vierra | 10 October 2023
Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?
News

Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?

by Luisa Legg | 12 September 2023
The Exploration Company Signs Agreements With Axiom And Indian Space Research Organization
News

The Exploration Company Signs Agreements With Axiom And Indian Space Research Organization

by Dena Neil | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid
News

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
CHIPS Act: The Need For A Historic Investment In Memory Production
News

CHIPS Act: The Need For A Historic Investment In Memory Production

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
Telegram CEO Refuses To Remove War-Related Content Despite Criticism
News

Telegram CEO Refuses To Remove War-Related Content Despite Criticism

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
Singularity ONI Earbuds: Revolutionizing Audio With MEMS Speaker Technology
News

Singularity ONI Earbuds: Revolutionizing Audio With MEMS Speaker Technology

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
Toyota’s EV Strategy Rides On Groundbreaking Partnership
News

Toyota’s EV Strategy Rides On Groundbreaking Partnership

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
What Does The Green Light Mean On Anker Power Bank
TECHNOLOGY

What Does The Green Light Mean On Anker Power Bank

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
How To Turn Off A Power Bank
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Off A Power Bank

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
How To Charge A Belkin Power Bank
TECHNOLOGY

How To Charge A Belkin Power Bank

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023