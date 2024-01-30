Newsnews
News

SpaceX Launches Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission To The ISS

Written by: Carla Pettit | Published: 31 January 2024
spacex-launches-northrop-grumman-resupply-mission-to-the-iss
News

SpaceX has joined forces with Northrop Grumman to transport over 8,000 pounds of supplies, including food and scientific experiments, to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Key Takeaway

SpaceX and Northrop Grumman are collaborating to launch a resupply mission to the ISS, showcasing the critical roles of both companies in American civil space efforts. The mission involves innovative modifications to accommodate cargo, including a “gigadoor” added to the payload fairing of the Falcon 9 rocket.

NG-20 Resupply Mission Details

The NG-20 resupply mission is scheduled to lift off from the Space Force’s Cape Canaveral in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at approximately 12:07 p.m. EST. The Northrop’s Cygnus cargo capsule is expected to reach the International Space Station on February 1.

Collaboration and Significance

Northrop has been utilizing its Antares rocket to launch Cygnus to the ISS for resupply missions since 2013. However, the company retired that version of Antares last year, and the next version, Antares 330, is currently under development with Firefly Aerospace and is anticipated to be ready for flight around mid-2025.

Both Northrop and SpaceX have substantial contracts with NASA for delivering cargo resupply missions to the ISS. Under its contract, SpaceX employs its Dragon capsule; this marks the first time it will launch a Cygnus.

Modifications and Innovations

Northrop’s decision to use Falcon 9 without requiring modifications to Cygnus underscores the critical roles of both companies in American civil space efforts. SpaceX made adjustments to its hardware to accommodate the spacecraft, including adding a 5 feet by 4 feet hatch to the payload fairing to enable a “late load” of cargo. This late loading capability allows for the addition of materials, such as ice cream, to the spacecraft even after it has been encapsulated in the fairing.

William Gerstenmaier, SpaceX’s VP of build and flight reliability, referred to this modification as the “gigadoor” and highlighted the complexity of ensuring the contents inside remain environmentally controlled. He emphasized the extensive modifications made by SpaceX to prepare the hardware for flight.

Future Operations and Disposal

Once docked to the ISS, Cygnus may utilize its thrusters to boost the station’s altitude, a unique capability of the spacecraft. After approximately six months, the spacecraft will be filled with trash and other debris by the astronauts, and it will subsequently burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The Exploration Company Signs Agreements With Axiom And Indian Space Research Organization
News

The Exploration Company Signs Agreements With Axiom And Indian Space Research Organization

by Dena Neil | 14 September 2023
New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space
News

New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space

by Daryn Harty | 7 September 2023
Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Gabbie | 4 August 2021
Firefly And Millennium Space’s Victus Nox Mission Sets A New Record For Responsive Launch
News

Firefly And Millennium Space’s Victus Nox Mission Sets A New Record For Responsive Launch

by Dottie Poulin | 16 September 2023
What Is The Biggest Drone
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Biggest Drone

by Codee Head | 20 October 2023
How Fast Is A Military Drone
TECHNOLOGY

How Fast Is A Military Drone

by Shir Vizcarra | 18 October 2023
Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars
News

Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars

by Selina Renaud | 21 November 2023
Psyche(d): SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA’s Asteroid Mission
News

Psyche(d): SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA’s Asteroid Mission

by Vita Cusack | 17 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Turn Off Halo View
GAMING

How To Turn Off Halo View

by Carla Pettit | 31 January 2024
How Does Amazon Halo Track Sleep
GAMING

How Does Amazon Halo Track Sleep

by Carla Pettit | 31 January 2024
Acorai’s Breakthrough Heart Monitoring Device Gains Attention With Oversubscribed Seed Round
News

Acorai’s Breakthrough Heart Monitoring Device Gains Attention With Oversubscribed Seed Round

by Carla Pettit | 31 January 2024
Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023
News

Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023

by Carla Pettit | 31 January 2024
IRS Employees Still Access TikTok Despite Ban On Government Devices
News

IRS Employees Still Access TikTok Despite Ban On Government Devices

by Carla Pettit | 31 January 2024
Why B2B SaaS Pricing Strategies Are Evolving
News

Why B2B SaaS Pricing Strategies Are Evolving

by Carla Pettit | 31 January 2024
PayPal Announces Company-Wide Layoffs
News

PayPal Announces Company-Wide Layoffs

by Carla Pettit | 31 January 2024
SpaceX Launches Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission To The ISS
News

SpaceX Launches Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission To The ISS

by Carla Pettit | 31 January 2024