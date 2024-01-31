Newsnews
News

SpaceX To Launch Starlab Private Space Station Aboard Starship Rocket

Written by: Francine Nowicki | Published: 31 January 2024
spacex-to-launch-starlab-private-space-station-aboard-starship-rocket
News

Starlab, the private space station developed by Voyager Space and Airbus, is set to be launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX Starship rocket before the end of the decade. This announcement comes as part of the initiative to avoid a potential “space station gap” following the decommissioning of the International Space Station in 2030.

Key Takeaway

SpaceX is poised to play a pivotal role in launching the Starlab private space station, marking a significant step in the development of private space infrastructure and capabilities.

Private Space Station Initiatives

Starlab is among the several private space station projects currently in development, with significant funding from NASA under the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program. This program aims to address the impending gap in space station capabilities and infrastructure.

Single Mission Launch

Voyager CEO Dylan Thomas emphasized that the plan was always to launch Starlab in a single mission, citing the unique capability of the Starship rocket to accommodate the station’s 8-meter diameter in one go. This approach not only reduces on-orbit risks but also minimizes costs associated with multiple launches and on-orbit assembly.

Joint Venture and Technical Expertise

The joint venture between Voyager and Airbus leverages technical expertise from both companies, with Airbus taking on the manufacturing of the Starlab module in-house. The partnership also involves collaboration with their respective government space agencies, with Airbus headquartered in Germany and Voyager’s operating subsidiary Nanoracks having extensive experience working with NASA.

Launch Timeline and NASA Contract

While the initial plan targeted a 2028 launch for Starlab, the recent announcement did not specify firm dates. However, the focus remains on having the space station in orbit before the ISS retirement in 2030. Voyager and Nanoracks secured a $160 million contract from NASA in December 2021 for the design and development of Starlab, contributing to the advancement of private space station capabilities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?
News

Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?

by Luisa Legg | 12 September 2023
FAA Completes Safety Review For SpaceX Starship Launch License
News

FAA Completes Safety Review For SpaceX Starship Launch License

by Sapphira Maness | 1 November 2023
Elon Musk: Starship Ready To Launch, But FAA Requires Corrective Actions
News

Elon Musk: Starship Ready To Launch, But FAA Requires Corrective Actions

by Dru Levinson | 9 September 2023
Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars
News

Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars

by Selina Renaud | 21 November 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid
News

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet
AI

How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet

by Abigail | 4 March 2021
New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space
News

New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space

by Daryn Harty | 7 September 2023
Starpath Robotics: Revolutionizing Space Exploration With Moon Water Mining
News

Starpath Robotics: Revolutionizing Space Exploration With Moon Water Mining

by Carla Pettit | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

SpaceX To Launch Starlab Private Space Station Aboard Starship Rocket
News

SpaceX To Launch Starlab Private Space Station Aboard Starship Rocket

by Francine Nowicki | 31 January 2024
A New Era: The SaaS Revolution For Frontline Workers
News

A New Era: The SaaS Revolution For Frontline Workers

by Francine Nowicki | 31 January 2024
Oasis Security Emerges From Stealth With $40M Funding To Revolutionize Non-Human Identity Management
News

Oasis Security Emerges From Stealth With $40M Funding To Revolutionize Non-Human Identity Management

by Francine Nowicki | 31 January 2024
How Much Is A Halo Collar
GAMING

How Much Is A Halo Collar

by Francine Nowicki | 31 January 2024
How Does The Halo Collar Work
GAMING

How Does The Halo Collar Work

by Francine Nowicki | 31 January 2024
What Is Halo-Fi
GAMING

What Is Halo-Fi

by Francine Nowicki | 31 January 2024
How Do I Buy Halo-Fi Stock
GAMING

How Do I Buy Halo-Fi Stock

by Francine Nowicki | 31 January 2024
What Is Halo Lock Iphone
GAMING

What Is Halo Lock Iphone

by Francine Nowicki | 31 January 2024