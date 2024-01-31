spacex-to-launch-starlab-private-space-station-aboard-starship-rocket

Starlab, the private space station developed by Voyager Space and Airbus, is set to be launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX Starship rocket before the end of the decade. This announcement comes as part of the initiative to avoid a potential “space station gap” following the decommissioning of the International Space Station in 2030.

Key Takeaway SpaceX is poised to play a pivotal role in launching the Starlab private space station, marking a significant step in the development of private space infrastructure and capabilities.

Private Space Station Initiatives

Starlab is among the several private space station projects currently in development, with significant funding from NASA under the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program. This program aims to address the impending gap in space station capabilities and infrastructure.

Single Mission Launch

Voyager CEO Dylan Thomas emphasized that the plan was always to launch Starlab in a single mission, citing the unique capability of the Starship rocket to accommodate the station’s 8-meter diameter in one go. This approach not only reduces on-orbit risks but also minimizes costs associated with multiple launches and on-orbit assembly.

Joint Venture and Technical Expertise

The joint venture between Voyager and Airbus leverages technical expertise from both companies, with Airbus taking on the manufacturing of the Starlab module in-house. The partnership also involves collaboration with their respective government space agencies, with Airbus headquartered in Germany and Voyager’s operating subsidiary Nanoracks having extensive experience working with NASA.

Launch Timeline and NASA Contract

While the initial plan targeted a 2028 launch for Starlab, the recent announcement did not specify firm dates. However, the focus remains on having the space station in orbit before the ISS retirement in 2030. Voyager and Nanoracks secured a $160 million contract from NASA in December 2021 for the design and development of Starlab, contributing to the advancement of private space station capabilities.