Neurelo: Simplifying Database Connection For Developers

Written by: Karna Bunce | Published: 31 January 2024
Data connectivity has always been a challenge for developers, but Neurelo, an early stage startup, is changing the game with its innovative solution.

Key Takeaway

Neurelo’s innovative approach to database connectivity, through the creation of customized APIs and the use of generative AI, is set to simplify and streamline the development process for developers, offering a potential solution to a long-standing challenge in the industry.

Automated Customized APIs

Neurelo has introduced a programming interface that acts as a bridge between the database and the application. By creating customized APIs based on the specific data model developed by the developer, Neurelo simplifies the interaction between the database and the application, all through automation.

Seed Funding and Vision

The company has secured $5 million in seed funding to further develop its vision. Co-founder and CEO Chirag Shah, drawing from his experience at MongoDB, recognized the persistent challenges faced by developers in this area and set out to address them.

Abstraction Layer and Purpose-Built APIs

Neurelo’s approach involves building an abstraction layer that provides purpose-built APIs for the data model, unlocking and simplifying complexities for developers as they move into production for performance scale.

Customized APIs and Generative AI

Neurelo’s unique offering lies in its creation of customized APIs between the database and the programming interface, tailored to individual data models. Additionally, the company utilizes generative AI to automatically generate database queries, leveraging a custom large language model.

Company Growth and Funding

Since its launch in August 2022, Neurelo has experienced rapid growth. The company’s $5 million seed funding, led by Foundation Capital with participation from Cortical Ventures, Secure Octane Investments, and Aviso Ventures, has enabled the expansion of its 7-person engineering team to 12 members, with plans for further growth in the near future.


