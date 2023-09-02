india-successfully-launches-aditya-l1-solar-probe-towards-the-sun

India’s Aditya-L1 Solar Probe Successfully Lifts Off Toward the Sun

India has achieved yet another milestone in its space exploration endeavors with the successful launch of its first space-based solar observatory mission, Aditya-L1. This remarkable feat comes just 10 days after the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft touched down on the lunar south pole. Aditya-L1, weighing over 3,264 pounds, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre using the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) on Saturday.

Key Takeaway India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe has embarked on a groundbreaking mission to observe solar activities and their impact on space weather in real time. Equipped with a range of instruments, the spacecraft aims to study the sun’s photosphere, chromosphere, and corona, shedding new light on the outer layer of the sun’s atmosphere.

Unveiling Aditya-L1’s Journey and Payloads

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will journey approximately 932,000 miles over the course of 125 days to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of the sun-Earth Lagrangian points. Unlike previous missions, Aditya-L1 will have the unique ability to continuously track solar activities without any occultation or eclipse, thanks to its strategic orbit.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has installed seven specialized payloads on board the spacecraft. Four of these payloads are dedicated to remote sensing, while the remaining three will conduct on-site experiments. The instruments will enable Aditya-L1 to collect vital data and observations, including visible emissions from the sun, solar ultraviolet imaging, X-ray spectrometry, solar wind particle analysis, and plasma and magnetometer measurements.

An Unprecedented Leap for India’s Space Exploration

India’s foray into space-based solar observatory missions marks a significant leap forward in its scientific and technological capabilities. While countries like the U.S., Europe, and China have previously conducted similar missions, India relied on ground-based telescopes for solar observation until now. Aditya-L1’s launch signifies India’s growing prowess in the field of heliophysics and its commitment to advancing scientific understanding of the sun and space environments.

Aditya-L1, previously named Aditya, received a substantial allocation of approximately $46 million from the Indian government in 2019. The mission was initially conceived in 2008 to study the solar corona but was later expanded to encompass a broader range of research objectives.

India’s Expanding Space Ambitions

India’s space agency, ISRO, continues to make significant strides in the field of space exploration. In addition to Aditya-L1, ISRO is actively working on the Gaganyaan mission, planned for 2025, which aims to send humans into space. Furthermore, the agency is also exploring an unmanned mission to Venus as it expands its horizons beyond the moon and the sun.

India’s inclusion as a signatory in NASA’s Artemis Accords and the collaboration between ISRO and NASA on a low-Earth observatory mission further highlight India’s growing presence in the global space community. The country’s space policy, released earlier this year, seeks to encourage private sector participation in space missions and has already seen a significant increase in funding for space tech startups.

India’s Thriving Space Tech Startup Ecosystem

India’s space tech startup ecosystem is experiencing notable growth and investment. Funding in Indian space tech startups reached $112 million in 2022, a 17% increase from the previous year. Capital infusion in the sector also saw a substantial 60% boost, reaching $62 million in 2023.

With the relaxation of norms for foreign direct investments, the Indian space tech sector is poised for further expansion. Over 150 space tech startups in the country are actively involved in developing launch vehicles, satellites, and Earth observatory solutions. The thriving ecosystem positions India as a promising player in the global space industry.

As India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe embarks on its groundbreaking mission, the nation’s achievements in space exploration are garnering global attention and praise. With each successful mission, India strengthens its position as an emerging powerhouse in advancing our understanding of the universe.

Image Credits: ISRO