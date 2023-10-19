Newsnews
News

LeapFrog Investments Launches New Fund To Boost Financial And Healthcare Sectors In Africa And Asia

Written by: Jazmin Reiner | Published: 19 October 2023
leapfrog-investments-launches-new-fund-to-boost-financial-and-healthcare-sectors-in-africa-and-asia
News

LeapFrog Investments, a private equity firm specializing in impact investing, has announced its plans to raise $1 billion for a new fund aimed at supporting businesses in the financial and healthcare sectors in “global growth markets.” The fund, known as the Emerging Consumer Fund IV, has already secured commitments from institutional investors, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Key Takeaway

LeapFrog Investments is raising

billion for its new fund, the Emerging Consumer Fund IV, to invest in high-growth businesses in the financial and healthcare sectors in Africa and Asia. The firm plans to take control-oriented significant minority or majority stakes in 18 to 20 targeted businesses and actively support their growth and impact.

Investor Commitments and Partnerships

Among the institutional investors backing the fund are the EIB and IFC, which have committed $60 million and $50 million, respectively. Financial services companies Prudential Financial and AIA Group have also made substantial investments of $500 million and $200 million, respectively. The support from leading global investors underscores the appeal and potential of emerging markets in Africa and Asia.

Strategic Investments and Geographic Focus

LeapFrog Investments plans to make initial investments ranging from $30 million to $70 million in approximately 18 to 20 high-growth businesses. The firm will allocate approximately 40% of the funding for investments in Africa, with a particular focus on healthcare and financial services businesses. Additionally, the fund will also target opportunities in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Daniel Stacey, LeapFrog’s Global Head of External Affairs, emphasizes that the firm’s investments are more than just financial contributions. LeapFrog actively engages with the leadership teams and boards of the businesses it supports, providing knowledge, experience, and follow-on funding to help them achieve their growth, profitability, and impact targets.

Previous investments made by LeapFrog in Africa include Sun King, a leading off-grid solar energy company, and Jumo, a South African fintech startup. In India, the firm has invested in Redcliffe Labs, a mobile diagnostics chain, and bolttech, an insurtech unicorn.

Target Sectors for Growth

LeapFrog is specifically interested in financial services companies operating in areas such as life insurance, wealth management, banking, credit, and digital financial services. In the healthcare sector, the firm is focused on diagnostics, wellness and chronic care managers, retail pharmacies, single-specialty providers, manufacturing and distribution of medical devices, and digital health services. The firm sees significant opportunity for growth in these sectors, driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and improvements in digital distribution and AI-backed treatment models.

LeapFrog’s long-term view is that these sectors present trillion-dollar opportunities with the potential for sustained growth over the coming decades. Through its new fund, the firm aims to support businesses that are not only financially successful but also create positive impact and improve the lives of low-income consumers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

P1 Ventures Closes $25M First Round For Second Fund, Expands Focus On AI
News

P1 Ventures Closes $25M First Round For Second Fund, Expands Focus On AI

by Devi Leigh | 26 September 2023
How To Download Games On Leappad Academy
How To Download Games

How To Download Games On Leappad Academy

by Maurita Reaves | 25 September 2023
Where VCS Are Placing Their Fintech Bets
AI

Where VCS Are Placing Their Fintech Bets

by Ruthy Futrell | 19 September 2023
How To Invest In African Fintech
AI

How To Invest In African Fintech

by Emilie Housley | 19 September 2023
How Many Fintech Companies Are There
AI

How Many Fintech Companies Are There

by Kathe Deel | 19 September 2023
Why Alitheia IDF Sees Potential In Women-led Businesses In Africa
News

Why Alitheia IDF Sees Potential In Women-led Businesses In Africa

by Aloisia Trail | 31 August 2023
How Many 3D Printing Companies Are There
TECHNOLOGY

How Many 3D Printing Companies Are There

by Susanna Herren | 31 July 2023
How Many People Own Cryptocurrency
AI

How Many People Own Cryptocurrency

by Jocelyne Bruton | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games
News

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023
YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features
News

YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023
New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion
News

New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023
WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android
News

WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023
When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023
How To Take Off With DJI Fpv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Take Off With DJI Fpv

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023
How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware
TECHNOLOGY

How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023