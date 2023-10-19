Roblox: Combining The Old And The New For Avatars

Roblox, the popular online game platform that has been around for nearly two decades, is facing the challenge of merging old and new elements when it comes to its avatars. While the platform has introduced more modern-looking avatars with normal proportions in recent years, its iconic blocky character figures still dominate. To modernize its avatars, Roblox had to create a new tech stack known as R15, which allows for more detailed movements and animations compared to the older R6 models with fewer body parts.

Key Takeaway Roblox is navigating the challenge of merging old and new avatar technology on its platform. By introducing a new tech stack, R15, alongside the older R6 models, Roblox aims to offer developers and users the choice between the classic blocky avatars and more modern, realistic ones. The platform continues to prioritize self-expression and community engagement as it caters to a diverse user base.

Maintaining a Balance Between Classic and Modern

The existence of both old and new avatars has created some frustrations among developers who create user-generated experiences on Roblox. The challenge for the platform was to ensure that experiences built using the old R6 avatars could still function and benefit from the advancements of the newer R15 system. Roblox had to find a way to transition seamlessly between the two avatar tech stacks, similar to Indiana Jones swapping an idol for a bag of sand.

To address this challenge, Roblox has rolled out tools to help developers convert their old R6-based experiences to the R15 system. This allows the platform to bring together avatars old and new under one banner. Developers can choose whether to stick with the blocky, classic style or opt for the more sophisticated R15 avatars with enhanced movements and animations.

Choice and Self-Expression

According to Roblox CTO Daniel Sturman, the platform values giving its users choice when it comes to avatars. While some users prefer the traditional blocky avatars, others are looking for a more realistic and modern experience. Roblox aims to cater to the diverse preferences of its user base, which is broadening and includes users of different age groups.

Roblox has been investing in visual fidelity and is moving towards a richer, more complex visual identity. The platform wants to offer developers the freedom to create diverse experiences that cater to different age groups and interests. Whether it’s high-fidelity experiences resembling AAA games or nostalgic, digitally rustic adventures, Roblox wants to provide a platform for all types of self-expression.

The Future of Roblox Avatars

As Roblox continues to evolve, it envisions a future with a wide range of avatars, both blocky and realistic. The company believes that with the ongoing updates and advancements, new users will not differentiate between the old and new avatars. Roblox aims to maintain its commitment to the community and provide an inclusive platform for its creators and users.