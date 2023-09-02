Checkout.com President And COO, Céline Dufétel, To Speak At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Economic challenges have impacted the fintech industry, causing some companies to reevaluate their valuations. However, despite these headwinds, opportunities for growth in the U.S. fintech sector remain promising. To shed light on the current and future state of payments, TechCrunch is thrilled to welcome Céline Dufétel, President and COO of Checkout.com, to the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco, from September 19–21.

The Future of Payments: A Conversation with Céline Dufétel

Céline Dufétel, previously CFO and COO of Checkout.com, assumed the role of President last April. With her experience and expertise, she is confident in Checkout.com’s expansion plans in the U.S. During her session titled “The Future of Payments,” Dufétel will discuss her new role and potential changes she intends to implement.

One area of focus will be the overall state of the payments industry and the direction it is heading. Dufétel’s insights will provide valuable perspectives on emerging trends and opportunities within the fintech landscape.

Notably, Checkout.com recently unveiled a new product called Checkout.com Issuing. This offering enables customers to create payment cards for their own clients, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of the market. Dufétel will discuss this latest product launch and shed light on what lies ahead for Checkout.com.

About Céline Dufétel

As President and COO of Checkout.com, Céline Dufétel leads various teams, including operations, go-to-market, finance, treasury, and strategy. Checkout.com serves a wide range of prominent e-commerce and service merchants, as well as notable fintech unicorns and leading players in the cryptocurrency space. Dufétel also serves as the executive sponsor of diversity, equality, and inclusivity (DEI) initiatives at Checkout.com.

Prior to joining Checkout.com, Dufétel held key roles at renowned organizations such as T. Rowe Price, where she served as COO and CFO, and Neuberger Berman, where she was Managing Director and Global Head of Marketing and Client Service. Her corporate journey began as a partner at McKinsey & Company. Recognized for her accomplishments, Dufétel was named to Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance in 2021 and Fortune’s 40 under 40 in 2020. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in applied mathematics and economics from École Polytechnique in Paris, as well as a master’s degree in finance from Princeton.

