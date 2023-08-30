techcrunch-disrupt-2023-unveils-exciting-fintech-stage-agenda

TechCrunch Disrupt, one of the most highly anticipated tech events of the year, has announced its complete Fintech Stage agenda for the upcoming 2023 edition. The inclusion of a dedicated fintech stage at the event reflects the growing importance and innovation happening within the finance industry.

Making Money Move with Embedded Finance

The Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will kick off with a panel discussion on embedded finance. This revolutionary concept aims to simplify financial services by seamlessly integrating them into various platforms. Visionary leaders from Synctera, Alloy, and Unit will delve into the potential of embedded finance and its ability to transform traditional banking.

The Future of Payments

The future of payments takes center stage as Céline Dufétel, president and COO of Checkout.com, shares insights into the company’s growth and its ambitious plans for the U.S. market. Despite recent valuation adjustments in the industry, Dufétel will reveal how Checkout.com remains poised for continued success.

Plaid’s Zach Perret Opens Up on Open Banking

Zach Perret, co-founder and CEO of Plaid, will take the audience on a journey through the tumultuous but resilient path of open banking. Discover how Plaid has persisted in its mission to connect users with their bank accounts from anywhere, simplifying money transfers and revolutionizing the way we interact with financial institutions.

Startup Banking in a Post-SVB World

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has created a void in the startup banking sector, and various players are stepping up to fill this gap. Join Mercury, Piermont Bank, and JPMorgan as they discuss their efforts to offer startups and investors alternative banking options in a post-SVB world.

What’s Robinhood’s Next Chapter?

Robinhood, the pioneering trading app, has been at the forefront of democratizing access to financial markets. CEO Vlad Tenev will share the company’s journey from its humble beginnings to its recent challenges and controversies. Gain insights into Robinhood’s future plans and how it aims to continue empowering individual investors.

A16z’s Arianna Simpson on the Promise of Web3 Investments

Arianna Simpson, general partner at a16z crypto, explores the world of web3 investments. Amidst market fluctuations and shifting investor interests, a16z remains committed to their crypto-focused strategies. Discover their outlook on the regulatory landscape and the future of investing in blockchain technology.

Building up Blockchains for Mass Adoption

In order to foster mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, blockchains must support faster and more efficient transactions while keeping fees low. Join leading industry voices from Aptos Labs, Polygon Labs, and Solana Labs as they discuss the initiatives and innovations paving the way for wider blockchain adoption.

Fintech Investing Is Not for the Faint of Heart

Fintech has emerged as a highly favored investment category, attracting billions of dollars from venture capitalists. Index Ventures, Flourish Ventures, and Cowboy Ventures will dive into the sectors within fintech that hold the most promise, debunking the hype and identifying resilient areas of growth.

Harnessing the Power of Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Innovation

Navan presents an insightful session on the power of strategic partnerships and collaborative innovation within the fintech industry. Discover how businesses can leverage partnerships to drive growth and innovation, unlocking new opportunities and revolutionizing the financial landscape.

Visa Everywhere Initiative: The Ultimate Fintech Pitch Competition

Visa Inc. presents the Visa Everywhere Initiative, showcasing five visionary fintech startups from around the world. These startups will pitch their game-changing solutions to a panel of industry leaders, providing a glimpse into the future of payments and inspiring others to join the fintech revolution.

Key Takeaway TechCrunch Disrupt 2023’s Fintech Stage agenda offers a comprehensive lineup of discussions tackling the future of finance. From embedded finance to open banking and blockchain adoption, industry experts will shed light on the latest trends and innovations shaping the fintech landscape.

